Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 8,870 deaths, 119,819 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 393 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 119,819.

There are 17 new deaths reported for a total of 8,870 confirmed death cases.

According to the Department of Public Health, 31,584 new tests were performed with a total of 1,801,585 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests with an overall of 2,560,869 molecular tests administered.

Antibody Tests: A total of 441 new individuals have tested positive with 114,108 total tests reported.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,304 new individuals have tested positive with 90,721 total tests reported.

312 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 61 patients that are in intensive care units.

In order to provide a single set of consistent data for tracking COVID-19 in Massachusetts, today’s data includes only probable cases identified through antigen testing or death certificates. These criteria are the most objective and able to be applied over time. This definition has been used to update all of the data – including previously reported data. Many jurisdictions do not report probable cases at all. Those that do, tend to focus on antigen testing and death certificates. The change to our data improves comparability with other jurisdictions reporting probable cases. This does not change data on probable cases previously reported to CDC; however, the new case definition does apply to probable case reported to CDC from now on.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 393

Total Cases: 119,819

New Deaths: 17

Total Deaths: 8,870

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 22

Total Cases: 1,727

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 207

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 1,645

Berkshire: 669

Bristol: 9,252

Dukes: 56

Essex: 18,186

Franklin: 392

Hampden: 7,698

Hampshire: 1,180

Middlesex: 25,495

Nantucket: 43

Norfolk: 9,597

Plymouth: 9,153

Suffolk: 22,593

Unknown: 338

Worcester: 13,522

Coronavirus deaths by county:

Barnstable: 166

Berkshire: 46

Bristol: 659

Dukes and Nantucket: 1

Essex: 1,243

Franklin: 66

Hampden: 754

Hampshire: 140

Middlesex: 2,071

Norfolk: 1,021

Plymouth: 743

Suffolk: 1,106

Unknown: 5

Worcester: 1,056

INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 24,635

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 380

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 5,824

COVID Patient Census by Hospital

Data provided the day before by hospitals to DPH. Total patients of suspected and confirmed cases (including ICU)

Berkshire County:

Berkshire Medical Center: 1 patient

Fairview Hospital: 0

Franklin County:

Baystate Franklin Medical Center: 0

Hampden County:

Baystate Medical Center: 15 patients

Baystate Noble Hospital: 1 patient

Baystate Wing Hospital: 1 patient

Holyoke Hospital: 3 patients

Mercy Medical Center: 8 patients, 3 ICU

Hampshire County:

Cooley Dickinson Hospital: 3 patients, 1 ICU

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

COVID-19 Molecular Test: Also known as a PCR test. This diagnostic test identifies the presence of virus’s genetic material. These tests are very accurate and a positive result means someone has current or very recent infection.

COVID-19 Antigen Test: This test identifies the presence of proteins on the surface of the virus. These diagnostic tests are somewhat less accurate (i.e., low sensitivity) than molecular tests but a positive result is suggestive of current infection.

COVID-19 Antibody Test: Also known as a serology test. This test identifies antibodies; antibodies are the proteins produced by the immune system to fight off an infection. Because antibodies take days to weeks to make after infection, a positive result indicates infection at some point in the past. It is not a diagnostic test.

Testing by Date: This refers to the date the sample (usually nasal swab or blood) was taken. Most reports and figures in this dashboard use this date.

Total Tests: This represents the total number of tests done and includes people who have had multiple tests.

Persons Tested: This represents the total number of persons who had at least one test done. If a person had more than one test, they are still counted only once.

Case Definition: A standard set of criteria (including symptoms, laboratory tests and exposure) used to count persons who may have COVID-19. Case definitions tell public health professionals which people with disease to count; they don’t tell healthcare providers how to diagnose or treat COVID.

Confirmed Case: A person is counted as a confirmed case of COVID-19 if they have a positive molecular test.

Probable Case: A person is counted as a probable case in four ways:

if they have a positive antigen test AND have symptoms OR were exposed to someone with COVID; if they have a positive antibody test AND have symptoms OR were exposed to someone with COVID; if they have COVID symptoms AND were exposed to someone with COVID; if they died and their death certificate lists COVID as a cause of death.

More complete information about the COVID-19 case definition may be found here: https://cdn.ymaws.com/www.cste.org/resource/resmgr/ps/positionstatement2020/Interim-20-ID-02_COVID-19-19.pdf

Suspected Hospitalized Cases: Patients without a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis but who, as determined by the hospital, have signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 (most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have developed fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness, such as cough, shortness of breath, or myalgia/fatigue).