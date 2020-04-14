Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 957 deaths reported out of 28,163 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday there are now 28,163 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 957 deaths.
According to the DPH, 126,551 individuals have been tested. There are 1,296 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 28,163. There are also 113 new deaths reported Tuesday for a total of 957.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 514
- Berkshire 360
- Bristol 1435
- Dukes 11
- Essex 3594
- Franklin 155
- Hampden 1798
- Hampshire 233
- Middlesex 6254
- Nantucket 9
- Norfolk 2969
- Plymouth 2207
- Suffolk 5872
- Worcester 2246
- Unknown 506
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 622
- 20-29 years of age 3393
- 30-39 years of age 4165
- 40-49 years of age 4166
- 50-59 years of age 5120
- 60-69 years of age 3979
- 70-79 years of age 2744
- ≥ 80 years of age 3796
- Unknown 178