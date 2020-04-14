Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 957 deaths reported out of 28,163 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday there are now 28,163 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 957 deaths.

According to the DPH, 126,551 individuals have been tested. There are 1,296 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 28,163. There are also 113 new deaths reported Tuesday for a total of 957.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 514

Berkshire 360

Bristol 1435

Dukes 11

Essex 3594

Franklin 155

Hampden 1798

Hampshire 233

Middlesex 6254

Nantucket 9

Norfolk 2969

Plymouth 2207

Suffolk 5872

Worcester 2246

Unknown 506

Age groups reported with cases: