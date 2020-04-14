Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 957 deaths reported out of 28,163 cases of COVID-19
Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday there are now 28,163 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 957 deaths.

According to the DPH, 126,551 individuals have been tested. There are 1,296 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 28,163. There are also 113 new deaths reported Tuesday for a total of 957.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 514
  • Berkshire 360
  • Bristol 1435
  • Dukes 11
  • Essex 3594
  • Franklin 155
  • Hampden 1798
  • Hampshire 233
  • Middlesex 6254
  • Nantucket 9
  • Norfolk 2969
  • Plymouth 2207
  • Suffolk 5872
  • Worcester 2246
  • Unknown 506

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 622
  • 20-29 years of age 3393
  • 30-39 years of age 4165
  • 40-49 years of age 4166
  • 50-59 years of age 5120
  • 60-69 years of age 3979
  • 70-79 years of age 2744
  • ≥ 80 years of age 3796
  • Unknown 178

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

