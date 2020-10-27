Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 9,664 deaths, 149,361 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 1,025 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 149,361.

There are 7 new deaths reported for a total of 9,664 confirmed death cases.

According to the Department of Public Health, 13,727 new tests were performed with a total of 2,665,975 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests with an overall of 5,781,231 molecular tests administered.

Antibody Tests: A total of 182 new individuals have tested positive with 126,155 total tests reported.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,974 new individuals have tested positive with 178,728 total tests reported.

567 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 109 patients that are in intensive care units.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,025

Total Cases: 149,361

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 9,664

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 235

Total Cases: 3,676

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 224

INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 25,555

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 391

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,351

COVID Patient Census by Hospital

Data provided the day before by hospitals to DPH. Total patients of suspected and confirmed cases (including ICU)

Berkshire County:

Berkshire Medical Center: 1 patient

Fairview Hospital: 0

Franklin County:

Baystate Franklin Medical Center: 0

Hampden County:

Baystate Medical Center: 27 patients

Baystate Noble Hospital: 5 patients

Baystate Wing Hospital: 6 patients

Holyoke Hospital: 4 patients, 2 ICU

Mercy Medical Center: 4 patients, 1 ICU

Hampshire County:

Cooley Dickinson Hospital: 0

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

COVID-19 Molecular Test: Also known as a PCR test. This diagnostic test identifies the presence of virus’s genetic material. These tests are very accurate and a positive result means someone has current or very recent infection.

COVID-19 Antigen Test: This test identifies the presence of proteins on the surface of the virus. These diagnostic tests are somewhat less accurate (i.e., low sensitivity) than molecular tests but a positive result is suggestive of current infection.

COVID-19 Antibody Test: Also known as a serology test. This test identifies antibodies; antibodies are the proteins produced by the immune system to fight off an infection. Because antibodies take days to weeks to make after infection, a positive result indicates infection at some point in the past. It is not a diagnostic test.

Testing by Date: This refers to the date the sample (usually nasal swab or blood) was taken. Most reports and figures in this dashboard use this date.

Total Tests: This represents the total number of tests done and includes people who have had multiple tests.

Persons Tested: This represents the total number of persons who had at least one test done. If a person had more than one test, they are still counted only once.

Case Definition: A standard set of criteria (including symptoms, laboratory tests and exposure) used to count persons who may have COVID-19. Case definitions tell public health professionals which people with disease to count; they don’t tell healthcare providers how to diagnose or treat COVID.

Confirmed Case: A person is counted as a confirmed case of COVID-19 if they have a positive molecular test.

Probable Case: A person is counted as a probable case in four ways:

if they have a positive antigen test AND have symptoms OR were exposed to someone with COVID; if they have a positive antibody test AND have symptoms OR were exposed to someone with COVID; if they have COVID symptoms AND were exposed to someone with COVID; if they died and their death certificate lists COVID as a cause of death.

More complete information about the COVID-19 case definition may be found here: https://cdn.ymaws.com/www.cste.org/resource/resmgr/ps/positionstatement2020/Interim-20-ID-02_COVID-19-19.pdf

Suspected Hospitalized Cases: Patients without a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis but who, as determined by the hospital, have signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 (most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have developed fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness, such as cough, shortness of breath, or myalgia/fatigue).