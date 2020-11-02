Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 9,797 deaths, 156,385 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 725 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 156,385.

There are 9 new deaths reported for a total of 9,797 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,023 confirmed and probable deaths total.

According to the Department of Public Health, 51,419 new tests were performed with an overall of 6,217,043 molecular tests administered.

Antibody Tests: A total of 278 new individuals have tested positive with 126,754 total tests reported.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,565 new individuals have tested positive with 190,746 total tests reported.

469 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 96 patients that are in intensive care units.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 725

Total Cases: 156,385

New Deaths: 9

Total Deaths: 9,797

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 117

Total Cases: 4,164

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 226

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 25,717

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 391

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,432

COVID-19 Molecular Test: Also known as a PCR test. This diagnostic test identifies the presence of virus’s genetic material. These tests are very accurate and a positive result means someone has current or very recent infection.

COVID-19 Antigen Test: This test identifies the presence of proteins on the surface of the virus. These diagnostic tests are somewhat less accurate (i.e., low sensitivity) than molecular tests but a positive result is suggestive of current infection.

COVID-19 Antibody Test: Also known as a serology test. This test identifies antibodies; antibodies are the proteins produced by the immune system to fight off an infection. Because antibodies take days to weeks to make after infection, a positive result indicates infection at some point in the past. It is not a diagnostic test.

Testing by Date: This refers to the date the sample (usually nasal swab or blood) was taken. Most reports and figures in this dashboard use this date.

Total Tests: This represents the total number of tests done and includes people who have had multiple tests.

Persons Tested: This represents the total number of persons who had at least one test done. If a person had more than one test, they are still counted only once.

Case Definition: A standard set of criteria (including symptoms, laboratory tests and exposure) used to count persons who may have COVID-19. Case definitions tell public health professionals which people with disease to count; they don’t tell healthcare providers how to diagnose or treat COVID.

Confirmed Case: A person is counted as a confirmed case of COVID-19 if they have a positive molecular test.

Probable Case: A person is counted as a probable case in four ways:

if they have a positive antigen test AND have symptoms OR were exposed to someone with COVID; if they have a positive antibody test AND have symptoms OR were exposed to someone with COVID; if they have COVID symptoms AND were exposed to someone with COVID; if they died and their death certificate lists COVID as a cause of death.

More complete information about the COVID-19 case definition may be found here: https://cdn.ymaws.com/www.cste.org/resource/resmgr/ps/positionstatement2020/Interim-20-ID-02_COVID-19-19.pdf

Suspected Hospitalized Cases: Patients without a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis but who, as determined by the hospital, have signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 (most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have developed fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness, such as cough, shortness of breath, or myalgia/fatigue).