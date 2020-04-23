Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Baker to provide update on the state’s COVID-19 response Thursday

Watch Live at Noon

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and state health officials will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday morning.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House for 12 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday that there are now 42,944 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,182 deaths.