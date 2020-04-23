Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Baker to provide update on the state’s COVID-19 response Thursday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and state health officials will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday morning.
Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House for 12 p.m.
The Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday that there are now 42,944 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,182 deaths.
TRACK: Coronavirus in Massachusetts
- Information on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Cases, quarantine and monitoring
- Prevention and treatment
- Preparation in Massachusetts
- Travel information
- Guidance and recommendations
- Frequently asked questions
- Printable fact sheets
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.