Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Baker to provide update on the state’s COVID-19 response Wednesday

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and state health officials will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday morning.

Watch live at 12 p.m.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the state house for 12 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported there are now 41,199 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,961 deaths.