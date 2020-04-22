Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers for each city and town

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of April 22nd:

Abington 78

Acton 50

Acushnet 18

Adams 29

Agawam 244

Alford 0

Amesbury 32

Amherst 16

Andover 85

Aquinnah 0

Arlington 180

Ashburnham 12

Ashby 7

Ashfield <5

Ashland 84

Athol 34

Attleboro 281

Auburn 45

Avon 39

Ayer 33

Barnstable 133

Barre 24

Becket 10

Bedford 117

Belchertown 40

Bellingham 44

Belmont 141

Berkley 21

Berlin 10

Bernardston <5

Beverly 241

Billerica 261

Blackstone 20

Blandford 0

Bolton 5

Boston 6744

Bourne 99

Boxborough 9

Boxford 25

Boylston 9

Braintree 418

Brewster 64

Bridgewater 141

Brimfield <5

Brockton 1763

Brookfield 5

Brookline 216

Buckland 6

Burlington 131

Cambridge 672

Canton 157

Carlisle 7

Carver 19

Charlemont 0

Charlton 26

Chatham 8

Chelmsford 174

Chelsea 1447

Cheshire <5

Chester <5

Chesterfield <5

Chicopee 176

Chilmark 0

Clarksburg 7

Clinton 54

Cohasset 15

Colrain <5

Concord 63

Conway <5

Cummington <5

Dalton 6

Danvers 316

Dartmouth 66

Dedham 174

Deerfield <5

Dennis 42

Dighton 20

Douglas 18

Dover 14

Dracut 229

Dudley 27

Dunstable 7

Duxbury 33

East Bridgewater 102

East Brookfield <5

East Longmeadow 116

Eastham 7

Easthampton 37

Easton 162

Edgartown 0

Egremont <5

Erving <5

Essex 12

Everett 716

Fairhaven 45

Fall River 191

Falmouth 110

Fitchburg 148

Florida <5

Foxborough 54

Framingham 438

Franklin 55

Freetown 25

Gardner 74

Georgetown 24

Gill <5

Gloucester 111

Goshen 0

Gosnold 0

Grafton 41

Granby 13

Granville 7

Great Barrington 37

Greenfield 122

Groton 15

Groveland 8

Hadley 17

Halifax 22

Hamilton 14

Hampden 14

Hancock <5

Hanover 38

Hanson 44

Hardwick <5

Harvard 13

Harwich 30

Hatfield 6

Haverhill 385

Heath 0

Hawley 0

Hingham 108

Hinsdale <5

Holbrook 83

Holden 34

Holland 5

Holliston 21

Holyoke 474

Hopedale 8

Hopkinton 65

Hubbardston <5

Hudson 73

Hull 17

Huntington 6

Ipswich 33

Kingston 50

Lakeville 27

Lancaster 12

Lanesborough 5

Lawrence 1205

Lee 11

Leicester 58

Lenox 11

Leominster 128

Leverett <5

Lexington 218

Leyden 0

Lincoln 25

Littleton 69

Longmeadow 159

Lowell 1235

Ludlow 47

Lunenburg 24

Lynn 1387

Lynnfield 56

Malden 560

Manchester 12

Mansfield 87

Marblehead 65

Marion <5

Marlborough 295

Marshfield 83

Mashpee 34

Mattapoisett 9

Maynard 24

Medfield 23

Medford 590

Medway 46

Melrose 126

Mendon 10

Merrimac 8

Methuen 409

Middleborough 72

Middlefield 89

Middleton 114

Milford 0

Millbury 117

Millis 27

Millville 7

Milton 141

Monroe 0

Monson 14

Montague 14

Monterey 0

Montgomery <5

Mount Washington 0

Nahant 28

Nantucket 9

Natick 214

Needham 156

New Ashford 0

New Bedford 212

New Braintree <5

New Marlborough <5

New Salem 0

Newbury <5

Newburyport 38

Newton 455

Norfolk 14

North Adams 39

North Andover 121

North Attleborough 107

North Brookfield 5

North Reading 119

Northampton 119

Northborough 74

Northbridge 90

Northfield <5

Norton 66

Norwell 52

Norwood 316

Oak Bluffs <5

Oakham <5

Orange 25

Orleans 11

Otis <5

Oxford 23

Palmer 14

Paxton 9

Peabody 380

Pelham <5

Pembroke 44

Pepperell 21

Peru <5

Petersham <5

Phillipston 7

Pittsfield 120

Plainfield 0

Plainville 32

Plymouth 152

Plympton <5

Princeton <5

Provincetown 18

Quincy 551

Randolph 481

Raynham 110

Reading 118

Rehoboth 27

Revere 759

Richmond 5

Rochester 8

Rockland 133

Rockport 24

Rowe 0

Rowley 16

Royalston <5

Russell 9

Rutland 22

Salem 277

Salisbury 19

Sandisfield <5

Sandwich 57

Saugus 194

Savoy <5

Scituate 54

Seekonk 34

Sharon 69

Sheffield 11

Shelburne 5

Sherborn 5

Shirley 25

Shrewsbury 147

Shutesbury <5

Somerset 38

Somerville 415

South Hadley 46

Southampton 24

Southborough 21

Southbridge 42

Southwick 25

Spencer 11

Springfield 835

Sterling 16

Stockbridge 6

Stoneham 180

Stoughton 305

Stow 9

Sturbridge 21

Sudbury 55

Sunderland 7

Sutton 20

Swampscott 77

Swansea 31

Taunton 351

Templeton 84

Tewksbury 204

Tisbury <5

Tolland 0

Topsfield 76

Townsend 17

Truro 9

Tyngsborough 63

Tyringham <5

Upton 13

Uxbridge 29

Wakefield 181

Wales <5

Walpole 145

Waltham 542

Ware 10

Wareham 78

Warren <5

Warwick 0

Washington <5

Watertown 163

Wayland 50

Webster 48

Wellesley 164

Wellfleet <5

Wendell 0

Wenham 8

West Boylston 21

West Bridgewater 32

West Brookfield 6

West Newbury <5

West Springfield 171

West Stockbridge <5

West Tisbury 7

Westborough 133

Westfield 270

Westford 93

Westhampton <5

Westminster 13

Weston 66

Westport 16

Westwood 67

Weymouth 360

Whately <5

Whitman 87

Wilbraham 91

Williamsburg 5

Williamstown 81

Wilmington 184

Winchendon 41

Winchester 60

Windsor 0

Winthrop 110

Woburn 220

Worcester 1457

Worthington 0

Wrentham 46

Yarmouth 52

Unknown1 854

State Total 42944