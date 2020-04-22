Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers for each city and town

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of April 22nd:
Abington 78
Acton 50
Acushnet 18
Adams 29
Agawam 244
Alford 0
Amesbury 32
Amherst 16
Andover 85
Aquinnah 0
Arlington 180
Ashburnham 12
Ashby 7
Ashfield <5
Ashland 84
Athol 34
Attleboro 281
Auburn 45
Avon 39
Ayer 33
Barnstable 133
Barre 24
Becket 10
Bedford 117
Belchertown 40
Bellingham 44
Belmont 141
Berkley 21
Berlin 10
Bernardston <5
Beverly 241
Billerica 261
Blackstone 20
Blandford 0
Bolton 5
Boston 6744
Bourne 99
Boxborough 9
Boxford 25
Boylston 9
Braintree 418
Brewster 64
Bridgewater 141
Brimfield <5
Brockton 1763
Brookfield 5
Brookline 216
Buckland 6
Burlington 131
Cambridge 672
Canton 157
Carlisle 7
Carver 19
Charlemont 0
Charlton 26
Chatham 8
Chelmsford 174
Chelsea 1447
Cheshire <5
Chester <5
Chesterfield <5
Chicopee 176
Chilmark 0
Clarksburg 7
Clinton 54
Cohasset 15
Colrain <5
Concord 63
Conway <5
Cummington <5
Dalton 6
Danvers 316
Dartmouth 66
Dedham 174
Deerfield <5
Dennis 42
Dighton 20
Douglas 18
Dover 14
Dracut 229
Dudley 27
Dunstable 7
Duxbury 33
East Bridgewater 102
East Brookfield <5
East Longmeadow 116
Eastham 7
Easthampton 37
Easton 162
Edgartown 0
Egremont <5
Erving <5
Essex 12
Everett 716
Fairhaven 45
Fall River 191
Falmouth 110
Fitchburg 148
Florida <5
Foxborough 54
Framingham 438
Franklin 55
Freetown 25
Gardner 74
Georgetown 24
Gill <5
Gloucester 111
Goshen 0
Gosnold 0
Grafton 41
Granby 13
Granville 7
Great Barrington 37
Greenfield 122
Groton 15
Groveland 8
Hadley 17
Halifax 22
Hamilton 14
Hampden 14
Hancock <5
Hanover 38
Hanson 44
Hardwick <5
Harvard 13
Harwich 30
Hatfield 6
Haverhill 385
Heath 0
Hawley 0
Hingham 108
Hinsdale <5
Holbrook 83
Holden 34
Holland 5
Holliston 21
Holyoke 474
Hopedale 8
Hopkinton 65
Hubbardston <5
Hudson 73
Hull 17
Huntington 6
Ipswich 33
Kingston 50
Lakeville 27
Lancaster 12
Lanesborough 5
Lawrence 1205
Lee 11
Leicester 58
Lenox 11
Leominster 128
Leverett <5
Lexington 218
Leyden 0
Lincoln 25
Littleton 69
Longmeadow 159
Lowell 1235
Ludlow 47
Lunenburg 24
Lynn 1387
Lynnfield 56
Malden 560
Manchester 12
Mansfield 87
Marblehead 65
Marion <5
Marlborough 295
Marshfield 83
Mashpee 34
Mattapoisett 9
Maynard 24
Medfield 23
Medford 590
Medway 46
Melrose 126
Mendon 10
Merrimac 8
Methuen 409
Middleborough 72
Middlefield 89
Middleton 114
Milford 0
Millbury 117
Millis 27
Millville 7
Milton 141
Monroe 0
Monson 14
Montague 14
Monterey 0
Montgomery <5
Mount Washington 0
Nahant 28
Nantucket 9
Natick 214
Needham 156
New Ashford 0
New Bedford 212
New Braintree <5
New Marlborough <5
New Salem 0
Newbury <5
Newburyport 38
Newton 455
Norfolk 14
North Adams 39
North Andover 121
North Attleborough 107
North Brookfield 5
North Reading 119
Northampton 119
Northborough 74
Northbridge 90
Northfield <5
Norton 66
Norwell 52
Norwood 316
Oak Bluffs <5
Oakham <5
Orange 25
Orleans 11
Otis <5
Oxford 23
Palmer 14
Paxton 9
Peabody 380
Pelham <5
Pembroke 44
Pepperell 21
Peru <5
Petersham <5
Phillipston 7
Pittsfield 120
Plainfield 0
Plainville 32
Plymouth 152
Plympton <5
Princeton <5
Provincetown 18
Quincy 551
Randolph 481
Raynham 110
Reading 118
Rehoboth 27
Revere 759
Richmond 5
Rochester 8
Rockland 133
Rockport 24
Rowe 0
Rowley 16
Royalston <5
Russell 9
Rutland 22
Salem 277
Salisbury 19
Sandisfield <5
Sandwich 57
Saugus 194
Savoy <5
Scituate 54
Seekonk 34
Sharon 69
Sheffield 11
Shelburne 5
Sherborn 5
Shirley 25
Shrewsbury 147
Shutesbury <5
Somerset 38
Somerville 415
South Hadley 46
Southampton 24
Southborough 21
Southbridge 42
Southwick 25
Spencer 11
Springfield 835
Sterling 16
Stockbridge 6
Stoneham 180
Stoughton 305
Stow 9
Sturbridge 21
Sudbury 55
Sunderland 7
Sutton 20
Swampscott 77
Swansea 31
Taunton 351
Templeton 84
Tewksbury 204
Tisbury <5
Tolland 0
Topsfield 76
Townsend 17
Truro 9
Tyngsborough 63
Tyringham <5
Upton 13
Uxbridge 29
Wakefield 181
Wales <5
Walpole 145
Waltham 542
Ware 10
Wareham 78
Warren <5
Warwick 0
Washington <5
Watertown 163
Wayland 50
Webster 48
Wellesley 164
Wellfleet <5
Wendell 0
Wenham 8
West Boylston 21
West Bridgewater 32
West Brookfield 6
West Newbury <5
West Springfield 171
West Stockbridge <5
West Tisbury 7
Westborough 133
Westfield 270
Westford 93
Westhampton <5
Westminster 13
Weston 66
Westport 16
Westwood 67
Weymouth 360
Whately <5
Whitman 87
Wilbraham 91
Williamsburg 5
Williamstown 81
Wilmington 184
Winchendon 41
Winchester 60
Windsor 0
Winthrop 110
Woburn 220
Worcester 1457
Worthington 0
Wrentham 46
Yarmouth 52
Unknown1 854
State Total 42944