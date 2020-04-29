Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers for every city and town

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 1317 cases, Holyoke is second with 596 cases. Towns like Middlefield, Hawley, and Charlemont have 0 cases of coronavirus.
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of April 29th:
Abington 143
Acton 74
Acushnet 35
Adams 32
Agawam 317
Alford 0
Amesbury 72
Amherst 83
Andover 158
Aquinnah 0
Arlington 218
Ashburnham 16
Ashby 8
Ashfield <5
Ashland 128
Athol 38
Attleboro 443
Auburn 55
Avon 48
Ayer 40
Barnstable 187
Barre 37
Becket 11
Bedford 152
Belchertown 62
Bellingham 78
Belmont 162
Berkley 33
Berlin 15
Bernardston <5
Beverly 363
Billerica 346
Blackstone 23
Blandford 0
Bolton 9
Boston 9284
Bourne 121
Boxborough 13
Boxford 28
Boylston 10
Braintree 570
Brewster 87
Bridgewater 183
Brimfield <5
Brockton 2735
Brookfield 6
Brookline 263
Buckland 7
Burlington 173
Cambridge 773
Canton 219
Carlisle 7
Carver 26
Charlemont 0
Charlton 38
Chatham 11
Chelmsford 229
Chelsea 1965
Cheshire <5
Chester 6
Chesterfield <5
Chicopee 248
Chilmark <5
Clarksburg 7
Clinton 87
Cohasset 18
Colrain <5
Concord 117
Conway <5
Cummington <5
Dalton 6
Danvers 467
Dartmouth 161
Dedham 239
Deerfield 6
Dennis 51
Dighton 35
Douglas 26
Dover 14
Dracut 296
Dudley 40
Dunstable 7
Duxbury 47
East Bridgewater 127
East Brookfield 6
East Longmeadow 178
Eastham 10
Easthampton 50
Easton 195
Edgartown <5
Egremont <5
Erving <5
Essex 15
Everett 1004
Fairhaven 92
Fall River 481
Falmouth 124
Fitchburg 238
Florida <5
Foxborough 77
Framingham 816
Franklin 86
Freetown 54
Gardner 104
Georgetown 29
Gill <5
Gloucester 143
Goshen <5
Gosnold 0
Grafton 52
Granby 18
Granville 8
Great Barrington 46
Greenfield 157
Groton 22
Groveland 14
Hadley 27
Halifax 25
Hamilton 21
Hampden 16
Hancock <5
Hanover 44
Hanson 66
Hardwick <5
Harvard 14
Harwich 36
Hatfield 8
Haverhill 600
Hawley 0
Heath 0
Hingham 148
Hinsdale <5
Holbrook 135
Holden 50
Holland 5
Holliston 34
Holyoke 596
Hopedale 17
Hopkinton 108
Hubbardston <5
Hudson 99
Hull 32
Huntington 9
Ipswich 46
Kingston 61
Lakeville 41
Lancaster 54
Lanesborough 5
Lawrence 1639
Lee 15
Leicester 91
Lenox 12
Leominster 207
Leverett <5
Lexington 257
Leyden 0
Lincoln 25
Littleton 76
Longmeadow 177
Lowell 1649
Ludlow 59
Lunenburg 34
Lynn 2056
Lynnfield 73
Malden 751
Manchester 13
Mansfield 110
Marblehead 118
Marion 7
Marlborough 429
Marshfield 106
Mashpee 37
Mattapoisett 15
Maynard 35
Medfield 28
Medford 756
Medway 61
Melrose 157
Mendon 14
Merrimac 16
Methuen 576
Middleborough 123
Middlefield 0
Middleton 109
Milford 316
Millbury 144
Millis 32
Millville 10
Milton 195
Monroe 0
Monson 18
Montague 19
Monterey 0
Montgomery <5
Mount Washington 0
Nahant 29
Nantucket 11
Natick 280
Needham 217
New Ashford 0
New Bedford 579
New Braintree <5
New Marlborough <5
New Salem 0
Newbury 6
Newburyport 46
Newton 553
Norfolk 18
North Adams 42
North Andover 170
North Attleborough 158
North Brookfield 7
North Reading 141
Northampton 167
Northborough 130
Northbridge 117
Northfield 0
Norton 86
Norwell 77
Norwood 390
Oak Bluffs <5
Oakham <5
Orange 26
Orleans 13
Otis <5
Oxford 29
Palmer 23
Paxton 13
Peabody 611
Pelham <5
Pembroke 52
Pepperell 28
Peru <5
Petersham 5
Phillipston 8
Pittsfield 131
Plainfield 0
Plainville 39
Plymouth 222
Plympton 5
Princeton <5
Provincetown 21
Quincy 767
Randolph 643
Raynham 176
Reading 190
Rehoboth 32
Revere 1123
Richmond 5
Rochester 14
Rockland 206
Rockport 33
Rowe 0
Rowley 28
Royalston <5
Russell 8
Rutland 28
Salem 369
Salisbury 33
Sandisfield <5
Sandwich 66
Saugus 298
Savoy <5
Scituate 62
Seekonk 43
Sharon 91
Sheffield 11
Shelburne 6
Sherborn 10
Shirley 115
Shrewsbury 183
Shutesbury <5
Somerset 61
Somerville 573
South Hadley 51
Southampton 25
Southborough 27
Southbridge 53
Southwick 39
Spencer 23
Springfield 1317
Sterling 26
Stockbridge 10
Stoneham 260
Stoughton 401
Stow 16
Sturbridge 24
Sudbury 76
Sunderland 9
Sutton 25
Swampscott 97
Swansea 54
Taunton 558
Templeton 93
Tewksbury 357
Tisbury <5
Tolland <5
Topsfield 87
Townsend 21
Truro 9
Tyngsborough 72
Tyringham <5
Upton 13
Uxbridge 51
Wakefield 210
Wales <5
Walpole 178
Waltham 748
Ware 15
Wareham 115
Warren 6
Warwick 0
Washington <5
Watertown 273
Wayland 59
Webster 75
Wellesley 187
Wellfleet <5
Wendell 0
Wenham 12
West Boylston 26
West Bridgewater 65
West Brookfield 10
West Newbury 5
West Springfield 217
West Stockbridge <5
West Tisbury 7
Westborough 209
Westfield 344
Westford 115
Westhampton <5
Westminster 14
Weston 80
Westport 43
Westwood 82
Weymouth 504
Whately <5
Whitman 124
Wilbraham 115
Williamsburg 8
Williamstown 79
Wilmington 241
Winchendon 51
Winchester 76
Windsor 0
Winthrop 167
Woburn 344
Worcester 2284
Worthington 0
Wrentham 120
Yarmouth 65
Unknown1 446
State Total 60265