Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers for every city and town

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 1317 cases, Holyoke is second with 596 cases. Towns like Middlefield, Hawley, and Charlemont have 0 cases of coronavirus.

Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of April 29th:

Abington 143

Acton 74

Acushnet 35

Adams 32

Agawam 317

Alford 0

Amesbury 72

Amherst 83

Andover 158

Aquinnah 0

Arlington 218

Ashburnham 16

Ashby 8

Ashfield <5

Ashland 128

Athol 38

Attleboro 443

Auburn 55

Avon 48

Ayer 40

Barnstable 187

Barre 37

Becket 11

Bedford 152

Belchertown 62

Bellingham 78

Belmont 162

Berkley 33

Berlin 15

Bernardston <5

Beverly 363

Billerica 346

Blackstone 23

Blandford 0

Bolton 9

Boston 9284

Bourne 121

Boxborough 13

Boxford 28

Boylston 10

Braintree 570

Brewster 87

Bridgewater 183

Brimfield <5

Brockton 2735

Brookfield 6

Brookline 263

Buckland 7

Burlington 173

Cambridge 773

Canton 219

Carlisle 7

Carver 26

Charlemont 0

Charlton 38

Chatham 11

Chelmsford 229

Chelsea 1965

Cheshire <5

Chester 6

Chesterfield <5

Chicopee 248

Chilmark <5

Clarksburg 7

Clinton 87

Cohasset 18

Colrain <5

Concord 117

Conway <5

Cummington <5

Dalton 6

Danvers 467

Dartmouth 161

Dedham 239

Deerfield 6

Dennis 51

Dighton 35

Douglas 26

Dover 14

Dracut 296

Dudley 40

Dunstable 7

Duxbury 47

East Bridgewater 127

East Brookfield 6

East Longmeadow 178

Eastham 10

Easthampton 50

Easton 195

Edgartown <5

Egremont <5

Erving <5

Essex 15

Everett 1004

Fairhaven 92

Fall River 481

Falmouth 124

Fitchburg 238

Florida <5

Foxborough 77

Framingham 816

Franklin 86

Freetown 54

Gardner 104

Georgetown 29

Gill <5

Gloucester 143

Goshen <5

Gosnold 0

Grafton 52

Granby 18

Granville 8

Great Barrington 46

Greenfield 157

Groton 22

Groveland 14

Hadley 27

Halifax 25

Hamilton 21

Hampden 16

Hancock <5

Hanover 44

Hanson 66

Hardwick <5

Harvard 14

Harwich 36

Hatfield 8

Haverhill 600

Hawley 0

Heath 0

Hingham 148

Hinsdale <5

Holbrook 135

Holden 50

Holland 5

Holliston 34

Holyoke 596

Hopedale 17

Hopkinton 108

Hubbardston <5

Hudson 99

Hull 32

Huntington 9

Ipswich 46

Kingston 61

Lakeville 41

Lancaster 54

Lanesborough 5

Lawrence 1639

Lee 15

Leicester 91

Lenox 12

Leominster 207

Leverett <5

Lexington 257

Leyden 0

Lincoln 25

Littleton 76

Longmeadow 177

Lowell 1649

Ludlow 59

Lunenburg 34

Lynn 2056

Lynnfield 73

Malden 751

Manchester 13

Mansfield 110

Marblehead 118

Marion 7

Marlborough 429

Marshfield 106

Mashpee 37

Mattapoisett 15

Maynard 35

Medfield 28

Medford 756

Medway 61

Melrose 157

Mendon 14

Merrimac 16

Methuen 576

Middleborough 123

Middlefield 0

Middleton 109

Milford 316

Millbury 144

Millis 32

Millville 10

Milton 195

Monroe 0

Monson 18

Montague 19

Monterey 0

Montgomery <5

Mount Washington 0

Nahant 29

Nantucket 11

Natick 280

Needham 217

New Ashford 0

New Bedford 579

New Braintree <5

New Marlborough <5

New Salem 0

Newbury 6

Newburyport 46

Newton 553

Norfolk 18

North Adams 42

North Andover 170

North Attleborough 158

North Brookfield 7

North Reading 141

Northampton 167

Northborough 130

Northbridge 117

Northfield 0

Norton 86

Norwell 77

Norwood 390

Oak Bluffs <5

Oakham <5

Orange 26

Orleans 13

Otis <5

Oxford 29

Palmer 23

Paxton 13

Peabody 611

Pelham <5

Pembroke 52

Pepperell 28

Peru <5

Petersham 5

Phillipston 8

Pittsfield 131

Plainfield 0

Plainville 39

Plymouth 222

Plympton 5

Princeton <5

Provincetown 21

Quincy 767

Randolph 643

Raynham 176

Reading 190

Rehoboth 32

Revere 1123

Richmond 5

Rochester 14

Rockland 206

Rockport 33

Rowe 0

Rowley 28

Royalston <5

Russell 8

Rutland 28

Salem 369

Salisbury 33

Sandisfield <5

Sandwich 66

Saugus 298

Savoy <5

Scituate 62

Seekonk 43

Sharon 91

Sheffield 11

Shelburne 6

Sherborn 10

Shirley 115

Shrewsbury 183

Shutesbury <5

Somerset 61

Somerville 573

South Hadley 51

Southampton 25

Southborough 27

Southbridge 53

Southwick 39

Spencer 23

Springfield 1317

Sterling 26

Stockbridge 10

Stoneham 260

Stoughton 401

Stow 16

Sturbridge 24

Sudbury 76

Sunderland 9

Sutton 25

Swampscott 97

Swansea 54

Taunton 558

Templeton 93

Tewksbury 357

Tisbury <5

Tolland <5

Topsfield 87

Townsend 21

Truro 9

Tyngsborough 72

Tyringham <5

Upton 13

Uxbridge 51

Wakefield 210

Wales <5

Walpole 178

Waltham 748

Ware 15

Wareham 115

Warren 6

Warwick 0

Washington <5

Watertown 273

Wayland 59

Webster 75

Wellesley 187

Wellfleet <5

Wendell 0

Wenham 12

West Boylston 26

West Bridgewater 65

West Brookfield 10

West Newbury 5

West Springfield 217

West Stockbridge <5

West Tisbury 7

Westborough 209

Westfield 344

Westford 115

Westhampton <5

Westminster 14

Weston 80

Westport 43

Westwood 82

Weymouth 504

Whately <5

Whitman 124

Wilbraham 115

Williamsburg 8

Williamstown 79

Wilmington 241

Winchendon 51

Winchester 76

Windsor 0

Winthrop 167

Woburn 344

Worcester 2284

Worthington 0

Wrentham 120

Yarmouth 65

Unknown1 446

State Total 60265