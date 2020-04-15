Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers for every city and town

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday they would begin to release case numbers of coronavirus for every city/town in the state.
The report will be released every Wednesday.
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,108 deaths reported out of 29,918 cases of COVID-19
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of April 14th:
- Abington 54
- Acton 35
- Acushnet 16
- Adams 25
- Agawam 168
- Alford 0
- Amesbury 23
- Amherst 11
- Andover 51
- Aquinnah 0
- Arlington 94
- Ashburnham 7
- Ashby 7
- Ashfield <5
- Ashland 63
- Athol 28
- Attleboro 210
- Auburn 34
- Avon 24
- Ayer 27
- Barnstable 94
- Barre 12
- Becket 10
- Bedford 81
- Belchertown 25
- Bellingham 33
- Belmont 118
- Berkley 17
- Berlin 8
- Bernardston <5
- Beverly 150
- Billerica 134
- Blackstone 19
- Blandford <5
- Bolton <5
- Boston 4609
- Bourne 83
- Boxborough 7
- Boxford 15
- Boylston 9
- Braintree 308
- Brewster 16
- Bridgewater 103
- Brimfield <5
- Brockton 1202
- Brookfield 5
- Brookline 144
- Buckland <5
- Burlington 91
- Cambridge 471
- Canton 113
- Carlisle 5
- Carver 18
- Charlemont 0
- Charlton 15
- Chatham 6
- Chelmsford 113
- Chelsea 712
- Cheshire <5
- Chester <5
- Chesterfield 0
- Chicopee 142
- Chilmark 0
- Clarksburg 6
- Clinton 33
- Cohasset 14
- Colrain <5
- Concord 23
- Conway <5
- Cummington <5
- Dalton 6
- Danvers 190
- Dartmouth 64
- Dedham 125
- Deerfield <5
- Dennis 26
- Dighton 13
- Douglas 18
- Dover 14
- Dracut 136
- Dudley 19
- Dunstable <5
- Duxbury 25
- East Bridgewater 87
- East Brookfield <5
- East Longmeadow 55
- Eastham 6
- Easthampton 26
- Easton 113
- Edgartown <5
- Egremont <5
- Erving <5
- Essex 8
- Everett 444
- Fairhaven 37
- Fall River 150
- Falmouth 96
- Fitchburg 97
- Florida <5
- Foxborough 43
- Framingham 263
- Franklin 37
- Freetown 22
- Gardner 61
- Georgetown 18
- Gill <5
- Gloucester 65
- Goshen <5
- Gosnold 0
- Grafton 33
- Granby 12
- Granville 6
- Great Barrington 30
- Greenfield 94
- Groton 15
- Groveland 6
- Hadley 15
- Halifax 20
- Hamilton 11
- Hampden 12
- Hancock <5
- Hanover 33
- Hanson 24
- Hardwick <5
- Harvard 11
- Harwich 29
- Hatfield <5
- Haverhill 217
- Heath 0
- Hawley 0
- Hingham 49
- Hinsdale <5
- Holbrook 64
- Holden 30
- Holland 5
- Holliston 18
- Holyoke 305
- Hopedale 7
- Hopkinton 21
- Hubbardston <5
- Hudson 49
- Hull 14
- Huntington 5
- Ipswich 23
- Kingston 24
- Lakeville 21
- Lancaster 11
- Lanesborough <5
- Lawrence 814
- Lee 10
- Leicester 14
- Lenox 10
- Leominster 84
- Leverett <5
- Lexington 149
- Leyden 0
- Lincoln 16
- Littleton 69
- Longmeadow 128
- Lowell 598
- Ludlow 28
- Lunenburg 21
- Lynn 745
- Lynnfield 44
- Malden 379
- Manchester 9
- Mansfield 60
- Marblehead 52
- Marion <5
- Marlborough 177
- Marshfield 67
- Mashpee 28
- Mattapoisett 8
- Maynard 20
- Medfield 16
- Medford 350
- Medway 27
- Melrose 86
- Mendon 9
- Merrimac <5
- Methuen 273
- Middleborough 51
- Middlefield 0
- Middleton 64
- Milford 71
- Millbury 60
- Millis 18
- Millville <5
- Milton 112
- Monroe 0
- Monson 10
- Montague 10
- Monterey 0 0.00
- Montgomery <5
- Mount Washington 0
- Nahant 24
- Nantucket 9
- Natick 114
- Needham 114
- New Ashford 0
- New Bedford 165
- New Braintree <5
- New Marlborough <5
- New Salem 0
- Newbury <5
- Newburyport 30
- Newton 337
- Norfolk 14
- North Adams 29
- North Andover 88
- North Attleborough 71
- North Brookfield <5
- North Reading 46
- Northampton 59
- Northborough 48
- Northbridge 76
- Northfield <5
- Norton 47
- Norwell 30
- Norwood 229
- Oak Bluffs <5
- Oakham <5
- Orange 23
- Orleans 9
- Otis <5
- Oxford 15
- Palmer 12
- Paxton 8
- Peabody 227
- Pelham <5
- Pembroke 30
- Pepperell 15
- Peru <5
- Petersham <5
- Phillipston 7
- Pittsfield 111
- Plainfield 0
- Plainville 22
- Plymouth 108
- Plympton <5
- Princeton <5
- Provincetown 18
- Quincy 369
- Randolph 367
- Raynham 84
- Reading 78
- Rehoboth 19
- Revere 470
- Richmond 5
- Rochester 7
- Rockland 64
- Rockport 15
- Rowe 0
- Rowley 10
- Royalston <5
- Russell 7
- Rutland 16
- Salem 181
- Salisbury 12
- Sandisfield <5
- Sandwich 50
- Saugus 137
- Savoy <5
- Scituate 49
- Seekonk 26
- Sharon 57
- Sheffield 9
- Shelburne 6
- Sherborn <5
- Shirley 15
- Shrewsbury 98
- Shutesbury <5
- Somerset 34
- Somerville 280
- South Hadley 38
- Southampton 19
- Southborough 21
- Southbridge 31
- Southwick 16
- Spencer 8
- Springfield 542
- Sterling 14
- Stockbridge 6
- Stoneham 129
- Stoughton 194
- Stow 7
- Sturbridge 17
- Sudbury 34
- Sunderland 5
- Sutton 18
- Swampscott 60
- Swansea 27
- Taunton 247
- Templeton 34
- Tewksbury 129
- Tisbury <5
- Tolland 0
- Topsfield 16
- Townsend 11
- Truro 8
- Tyngsborough 40
- Tyringham <5
- Upton 11
- Uxbridge 20
- Wakefield 119
- Wales <5
- Walpole 92
- Waltham 298
- Ware 10
- Wareham 34
- Warren <5
- Warwick 0
- Washington <5
- Watertown 110
- Wayland 26
- Webster 35
- Wellesley 75
- Wellfleet <5
- Wendell 0
- Wenham 7
- West Boylston 17
- West Bridgewater 26
- West Brookfield 5
- West Newbury <5
- West Springfield 110
- West Stockbridge <5
- West Tisbury 5
- Westborough 72
- Westfield 202
- Westford 50
- Westhampton <5
- Westminster 10
- Weston 56
- Westport 13
- Westwood 48
- Weymouth 267
- Whately <5
- Whitman 52
- Wilbraham 42
- Williamsburg 5
- Williamstown 74
- Wilmington 140
- Winchendon 32
- Winchester 37
- Windsor 0
- Winthrop 81
- Woburn 117
- Worcester 886
- Worthington 0
- Wrentham 29
- Yarmouth 42
- Unknown 506
- State Total 28163
These numbers are from January 1st to April 14th.