Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers for every city and town

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday they would begin to release case numbers of coronavirus for every city/town in the state.

The report will be released every Wednesday.

Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of April 14th:

Abington 54

Acton 35

Acushnet 16

Adams 25

Agawam 168

Alford 0

Amesbury 23

Amherst 11

Andover 51

Aquinnah 0

Arlington 94

Ashburnham 7

Ashby 7

Ashfield <5

Ashland 63

Athol 28

Attleboro 210

Auburn 34

Avon 24

Ayer 27

Barnstable 94

Barre 12

Becket 10

Bedford 81

Belchertown 25

Bellingham 33

Belmont 118

Berkley 17

Berlin 8

Bernardston <5

Beverly 150

Billerica 134

Blackstone 19

Blandford <5

Bolton <5

Boston 4609

Bourne 83

Boxborough 7

Boxford 15

Boylston 9

Braintree 308

Brewster 16

Bridgewater 103

Brimfield <5

Brockton 1202

Brookfield 5

Brookline 144

Buckland <5

Burlington 91

Cambridge 471

Canton 113

Carlisle 5

Carver 18

Charlemont 0

Charlton 15

Chatham 6

Chelmsford 113

Chelsea 712

Cheshire <5

Chester <5

Chesterfield 0

Chicopee 142

Chilmark 0

Clarksburg 6

Clinton 33

Cohasset 14

Colrain <5

Concord 23

Conway <5

Cummington <5

Dalton 6

Danvers 190

Dartmouth 64

Dedham 125

Deerfield <5

Dennis 26

Dighton 13

Douglas 18

Dover 14

Dracut 136

Dudley 19

Dunstable <5

Duxbury 25

East Bridgewater 87

East Brookfield <5

East Longmeadow 55

Eastham 6

Easthampton 26

Easton 113

Edgartown <5

Egremont <5

Erving <5

Essex 8

Everett 444

Fairhaven 37

Fall River 150

Falmouth 96

Fitchburg 97

Florida <5

Foxborough 43

Framingham 263

Franklin 37

Freetown 22

Gardner 61

Georgetown 18

Gill <5

Gloucester 65

Goshen <5

Gosnold 0

Grafton 33

Granby 12

Granville 6

Great Barrington 30

Greenfield 94

Groton 15

Groveland 6

Hadley 15

Halifax 20

Hamilton 11

Hampden 12

Hancock <5

Hanover 33

Hanson 24

Hardwick <5

Harvard 11

Harwich 29

Hatfield <5

Haverhill 217

Heath 0

Hawley 0

Hingham 49

Hinsdale <5

Holbrook 64

Holden 30

Holland 5

Holliston 18

Holyoke 305

Hopedale 7

Hopkinton 21

Hubbardston <5

Hudson 49

Hull 14

Huntington 5

Ipswich 23

Kingston 24

Lakeville 21

Lancaster 11

Lanesborough <5

Lawrence 814

Lee 10

Leicester 14

Lenox 10

Leominster 84

Leverett <5

Lexington 149

Leyden 0

Lincoln 16

Littleton 69

Longmeadow 128

Lowell 598

Ludlow 28

Lunenburg 21

Lynn 745

Lynnfield 44

Malden 379

Manchester 9

Mansfield 60

Marblehead 52

Marion <5

Marlborough 177

Marshfield 67

Mashpee 28

Mattapoisett 8

Maynard 20

Medfield 16

Medford 350

Medway 27

Melrose 86

Mendon 9

Merrimac <5

Methuen 273

Middleborough 51

Middlefield 0

Middleton 64

Milford 71

Millbury 60

Millis 18

Millville <5

Milton 112

Monroe 0

Monson 10

Montague 10

Monterey 0 0.00

Montgomery <5

Mount Washington 0

Nahant 24

Nantucket 9

Natick 114

Needham 114

New Ashford 0

New Bedford 165

New Braintree <5

New Marlborough <5

New Salem 0

Newbury <5

Newburyport 30

Newton 337

Norfolk 14

North Adams 29

North Andover 88

North Attleborough 71

North Brookfield <5

North Reading 46

Northampton 59

Northborough 48

Northbridge 76

Northfield <5

Norton 47

Norwell 30

Norwood 229

Oak Bluffs <5

Oakham <5

Orange 23

Orleans 9

Otis <5

Oxford 15

Palmer 12

Paxton 8

Peabody 227

Pelham <5

Pembroke 30

Pepperell 15

Peru <5

Petersham <5

Phillipston 7

Pittsfield 111

Plainfield 0

Plainville 22

Plymouth 108

Plympton <5

Princeton <5

Provincetown 18

Quincy 369

Randolph 367

Raynham 84

Reading 78

Rehoboth 19

Revere 470

Richmond 5

Rochester 7

Rockland 64

Rockport 15

Rowe 0

Rowley 10

Royalston <5

Russell 7

Rutland 16

Salem 181

Salisbury 12

Sandisfield <5

Sandwich 50

Saugus 137

Savoy <5

Scituate 49

Seekonk 26

Sharon 57

Sheffield 9

Shelburne 6

Sherborn <5

Shirley 15

Shrewsbury 98

Shutesbury <5

Somerset 34

Somerville 280

South Hadley 38

Southampton 19

Southborough 21

Southbridge 31

Southwick 16

Spencer 8

Springfield 542

Sterling 14

Stockbridge 6

Stoneham 129

Stoughton 194

Stow 7

Sturbridge 17

Sudbury 34

Sunderland 5

Sutton 18

Swampscott 60

Swansea 27

Taunton 247

Templeton 34

Tewksbury 129

Tisbury <5

Tolland 0

Topsfield 16

Townsend 11

Truro 8

Tyngsborough 40

Tyringham <5

Upton 11

Uxbridge 20

Wakefield 119

Wales <5

Walpole 92

Waltham 298

Ware 10

Wareham 34

Warren <5

Warwick 0

Washington <5

Watertown 110

Wayland 26

Webster 35

Wellesley 75

Wellfleet <5

Wendell 0

Wenham 7

West Boylston 17

West Bridgewater 26

West Brookfield 5

West Newbury <5

West Springfield 110

West Stockbridge <5

West Tisbury 5

Westborough 72

Westfield 202

Westford 50

Westhampton <5

Westminster 10

Weston 56

Westport 13

Westwood 48

Weymouth 267

Whately <5

Whitman 52

Wilbraham 42

Williamsburg 5

Williamstown 74

Wilmington 140

Winchendon 32

Winchester 37

Windsor 0

Winthrop 81

Woburn 117

Worcester 886

Worthington 0

Wrentham 29

Yarmouth 42

Unknown 506

State Total 28163

These numbers are from January 1st to April 14th.