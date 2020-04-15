1  of  5
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers for every city and town

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday they would begin to release case numbers of coronavirus for every city/town in the state.

The report will be released every Wednesday.

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,108 deaths reported out of 29,918 cases of COVID-19

Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of April 14th:

  • Abington 54
  • Acton 35
  • Acushnet 16
  • Adams 25
  • Agawam 168
  • Alford 0
  • Amesbury 23
  • Amherst 11
  • Andover 51
  • Aquinnah 0
  • Arlington 94
  • Ashburnham 7
  • Ashby 7
  • Ashfield <5
  • Ashland 63
  • Athol 28
  • Attleboro 210
  • Auburn 34
  • Avon 24
  • Ayer 27
  • Barnstable 94
  • Barre 12
  • Becket 10
  • Bedford 81
  • Belchertown 25
  • Bellingham 33
  • Belmont 118
  • Berkley 17
  • Berlin 8
  • Bernardston <5
  • Beverly 150
  • Billerica 134
  • Blackstone 19
  • Blandford <5
  • Bolton <5
  • Boston 4609
  • Bourne 83
  • Boxborough 7
  • Boxford 15
  • Boylston 9
  • Braintree 308
  • Brewster 16
  • Bridgewater 103
  • Brimfield <5
  • Brockton 1202
  • Brookfield 5
  • Brookline 144
  • Buckland <5
  • Burlington 91
  • Cambridge 471
  • Canton 113
  • Carlisle 5
  • Carver 18
  • Charlemont 0
  • Charlton 15
  • Chatham 6
  • Chelmsford 113
  • Chelsea 712
  • Cheshire <5
  • Chester <5
  • Chesterfield 0
  • Chicopee 142
  • Chilmark 0
  • Clarksburg 6
  • Clinton 33
  • Cohasset 14
  • Colrain <5
  • Concord 23
  • Conway <5
  • Cummington <5
  • Dalton 6
  • Danvers 190
  • Dartmouth 64
  • Dedham 125
  • Deerfield <5
  • Dennis 26
  • Dighton 13
  • Douglas 18
  • Dover 14
  • Dracut 136
  • Dudley 19
  • Dunstable <5
  • Duxbury 25
  • East Bridgewater 87
  • East Brookfield <5
  • East Longmeadow 55
  • Eastham 6
  • Easthampton 26
  • Easton 113
  • Edgartown <5
  • Egremont <5
  • Erving <5
  • Essex 8
  • Everett 444
  • Fairhaven 37
  • Fall River 150
  • Falmouth 96
  • Fitchburg 97
  • Florida <5
  • Foxborough 43
  • Framingham 263
  • Franklin 37
  • Freetown 22
  • Gardner 61
  • Georgetown 18
  • Gill <5
  • Gloucester 65
  • Goshen <5
  • Gosnold 0
  • Grafton 33
  • Granby 12
  • Granville 6
  • Great Barrington 30
  • Greenfield 94
  • Groton 15
  • Groveland 6
  • Hadley 15
  • Halifax 20
  • Hamilton 11
  • Hampden 12
  • Hancock <5
  • Hanover 33
  • Hanson 24
  • Hardwick <5
  • Harvard 11
  • Harwich 29
  • Hatfield <5
  • Haverhill 217
  • Heath 0
  • Hawley 0
  • Hingham 49
  • Hinsdale <5
  • Holbrook 64
  • Holden 30
  • Holland 5
  • Holliston 18
  • Holyoke 305
  • Hopedale 7
  • Hopkinton 21
  • Hubbardston <5
  • Hudson 49
  • Hull 14
  • Huntington 5
  • Ipswich 23
  • Kingston 24
  • Lakeville 21
  • Lancaster 11
  • Lanesborough <5
  • Lawrence 814
  • Lee 10
  • Leicester 14
  • Lenox 10
  • Leominster 84
  • Leverett <5
  • Lexington 149
  • Leyden 0
  • Lincoln 16
  • Littleton 69
  • Longmeadow 128
  • Lowell 598
  • Ludlow 28
  • Lunenburg 21
  • Lynn 745
  • Lynnfield 44
  • Malden 379
  • Manchester 9
  • Mansfield 60
  • Marblehead 52
  • Marion <5
  • Marlborough 177
  • Marshfield 67
  • Mashpee 28
  • Mattapoisett 8
  • Maynard 20
  • Medfield 16
  • Medford 350
  • Medway 27
  • Melrose 86
  • Mendon 9
  • Merrimac <5
  • Methuen 273
  • Middleborough 51
  • Middlefield 0
  • Middleton 64
  • Milford 71
  • Millbury 60
  • Millis 18
  • Millville <5
  • Milton 112
  • Monroe 0
  • Monson 10
  • Montague 10
  • Monterey 0 0.00
  • Montgomery <5
  • Mount Washington 0
  • Nahant 24
  • Nantucket 9
  • Natick 114
  • Needham 114
  • New Ashford 0
  • New Bedford 165
  • New Braintree <5
  • New Marlborough <5
  • New Salem 0
  • Newbury <5
  • Newburyport 30
  • Newton 337
  • Norfolk 14
  • North Adams 29
  • North Andover 88
  • North Attleborough 71
  • North Brookfield <5
  • North Reading 46
  • Northampton 59
  • Northborough 48
  • Northbridge 76
  • Northfield <5
  • Norton 47
  • Norwell 30
  • Norwood 229
  • Oak Bluffs <5
  • Oakham <5
  • Orange 23
  • Orleans 9
  • Otis <5
  • Oxford 15
  • Palmer 12
  • Paxton 8
  • Peabody 227
  • Pelham <5
  • Pembroke 30
  • Pepperell 15
  • Peru <5
  • Petersham <5
  • Phillipston 7
  • Pittsfield 111
  • Plainfield 0
  • Plainville 22
  • Plymouth 108
  • Plympton <5
  • Princeton <5
  • Provincetown 18
  • Quincy 369
  • Randolph 367
  • Raynham 84
  • Reading 78
  • Rehoboth 19
  • Revere 470
  • Richmond 5
  • Rochester 7
  • Rockland 64
  • Rockport 15
  • Rowe 0
  • Rowley 10
  • Royalston <5
  • Russell 7
  • Rutland 16
  • Salem 181
  • Salisbury 12
  • Sandisfield <5
  • Sandwich 50
  • Saugus 137
  • Savoy <5
  • Scituate 49
  • Seekonk 26
  • Sharon 57
  • Sheffield 9
  • Shelburne 6
  • Sherborn <5
  • Shirley 15
  • Shrewsbury 98
  • Shutesbury <5
  • Somerset 34
  • Somerville 280
  • South Hadley 38
  • Southampton 19
  • Southborough 21
  • Southbridge 31
  • Southwick 16
  • Spencer 8
  • Springfield 542
  • Sterling 14
  • Stockbridge 6
  • Stoneham 129
  • Stoughton 194
  • Stow 7
  • Sturbridge 17
  • Sudbury 34
  • Sunderland 5
  • Sutton 18
  • Swampscott 60
  • Swansea 27
  • Taunton 247
  • Templeton 34
  • Tewksbury 129
  • Tisbury <5
  • Tolland 0
  • Topsfield 16
  • Townsend 11
  • Truro 8
  • Tyngsborough 40
  • Tyringham <5
  • Upton 11
  • Uxbridge 20
  • Wakefield 119
  • Wales <5
  • Walpole 92
  • Waltham 298
  • Ware 10
  • Wareham 34
  • Warren <5
  • Warwick 0
  • Washington <5
  • Watertown 110
  • Wayland 26
  • Webster 35
  • Wellesley 75
  • Wellfleet <5
  • Wendell 0
  • Wenham 7
  • West Boylston 17
  • West Bridgewater 26
  • West Brookfield 5
  • West Newbury <5
  • West Springfield 110
  • West Stockbridge <5
  • West Tisbury 5
  • Westborough 72
  • Westfield 202
  • Westford 50
  • Westhampton <5
  • Westminster 10
  • Weston 56
  • Westport 13
  • Westwood 48
  • Weymouth 267
  • Whately <5
  • Whitman 52
  • Wilbraham 42
  • Williamsburg 5
  • Williamstown 74
  • Wilmington 140
  • Winchendon 32
  • Winchester 37
  • Windsor 0
  • Winthrop 81
  • Woburn 117
  • Worcester 886
  • Worthington 0
  • Wrentham 29
  • Yarmouth 42
  • Unknown 506
  • State Total 28163

These numbers are from January 1st to April 14th.

