Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers in each city and town

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 1,889 cases, followed by Holyoke with 723 cases. Towns like Rowe, Worthington, and New Salem have 0 cases of coronavirus.
According to the DPH, 410,032 individuals have been tested. There are 1,165 new confirmed cases in the state as of Wednesday for a total of 80,497.
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 13th:
- Abington 190
- Acton 120
- Acushnet 59
- Adams 33
- Agawam 404
- Alford 0
- Amesbury 154
- Amherst 76
- Andover 239
- Aquinnah 0
- Arlington 261
- Ashburnham 23
- Ashby 13
- Ashfield <5
- Ashland 179
- Athol 46
- Attleboro 527
- Auburn 159
- Avon 61
- Ayer 49
- Barnstable 267
- Barre 43
- Becket 12
- Bedford 214
- Belchertown 79
- Bellingham 107
- Belmont 192
- Berkley 42
- Berlin 18
- Bernardston 6
- Beverly 501
- Billerica 456
- Blackstone 36
- Blandford <5
- Bolton 11
- Boston 11551
- Bourne 133
- Boxborough 22
- Boxford 35
- Boylston 13
- Braintree 724
- Brewster 91
- Bridgewater 302
- Brimfield <5
- Brockton 3429
- Brookfield 12
- Brookline 321
- Buckland 7
- Burlington 216
- Cambridge 873
- Canton 253
- Carlisle 10
- Carver 47
- Charlemont <5
- Charlton 51
- Chatham 12
- Chelmsford 291
- Chelsea 2412
- Cheshire <5
- Chester <5
- Chesterfield <5
- Chicopee 332
- Chilmark <5
- Clarksburg 7
- Clinton 153
- Cohasset 21
- Colrain <5
- Concord 152
- Conway <5
- Cummington <5
- Dalton 9
- Danvers 616
- Dartmouth 240
- Dedham 317
- Deerfield 9
- Dennis 78
- Dighton 50
- Douglas 33
- Dover 16
- Dracut 374
- Dudley 64
- Dunstable 8
- Duxbury 59
- East Bridgewater 157
- East Brookfield 7
- East Longmeadow 224
- Eastham 10
- Easthampton 60
- Easton 224
- Edgartown 7
- Egremont 5
- Erving 6
- Essex 17
- Everett 1366
- Fairhaven 158
- Fall River 868
- Falmouth 150
- Fitchburg 516
- Florida <5
- Foxborough 96
- Framingham 1347
- Franklin 103
- Freetown 73
- Gardner 134
- Georgetown 40
- Gill <5
- Gloucester 211
- Goshen <5
- Gosnold 0
- Grafton 72
- Granby 20
- Granville 9
- Great Barrington 51
- Greenfield 186
- Groton 35
- Groveland 25
- Hadley 36
- Halifax 32
- Hamilton 24
- Hampden 37
- Hancock <5
- Hanover 56
- Hanson 80
- Hardwick 6
- Harvard 16
- Harwich 106
- Hatfield 10
- Haverhill 950
- Hawley 0
- Heath 0
- Hingham 223
- Hinsdale <5
- Holbrook 166
- Holden 76
- Holland 8
- Holliston 48
- Holyoke 723
- Hopedale 27
- Hopkinton 104
- Hubbardston 5
- Hudson 148
- Hull 43
- Huntington 12
- Ipswich 57
- Kingston 103
- Lakeville 52
- Lancaster 69
- Lanesborough 7
- Lawrence 2382
- Lee 16
- Leicester 118
- Lenox 12
- Leominster 376
- Leverett <5
- Lexington 290
- Leyden 0
- Lincoln 30
- Littleton 93
- Longmeadow 195
- Lowell 2215
- Ludlow 94
- Lunenburg 46
- Lynn 2834
- Lynnfield 80
- Malden 986
- Manchester 15
- Mansfield 137
- Marblehead 163
- Marion 9
- Marlborough 698
- Marshfield 139
- Mashpee 45
- Mattapoisett 25
- Maynard 60
- Medfield 32
- Medford 870
- Medway 99
- Melrose 206
- Mendon 22
- Merrimac 23
- Methuen 737
- Middleborough 221
- Middlefield 0
- Middleton 132
- Milford 525
- Millbury 173
- Millis 43
- Millville 13
- Milton 271
- Monroe 0
- Monson 26
- Montague 23
- Monterey 0
- Montgomery <5
- Mount Washington 0
- Nahant 34
- Nantucket 12
- Natick 349
- Needham 292
- New Ashford 0
- New Bedford 1241
- New Braintree <5
- New Marlborough <5
- New Salem 0
- Newbury 7
- Newburyport 56
- Newton 675
- Norfolk 23
- North Adams 45
- North Andover 248
- North Attleborough 214
- North Brookfield 11
- North Reading 166
- Northampton 238
- Northborough 171
- Northbridge 235
- Northfield <5
- Norton 113
- Norwell 105
- Norwood 462
- Oak Bluffs <5
- Oakham <5
- Orange 34
- Orleans 15
- Otis <5
- Oxford 42
- Palmer 36
- Paxton 23
- Peabody 809
- Pelham <5
- Pembroke 68
- Pepperell 39
- Peru <5
- Petersham 5
- Phillipston 12
- Pittsfield 147
- Plainfield 0
- Plainville 51
- Plymouth 424
- Plympton 8
- Princeton <5
- Provincetown 21
- Quincy 970
- Randolph 787
- Raynham 206
- Reading 247
- Rehoboth 44
- Revere 1403
- Richmond 5
- Rochester 22
- Rockland 246
- Rockport 72
- Rowe 0
- Rowley 31
- Royalston <5
- Russell 8
- Rutland 37
- Salem 492
- Salisbury 45
- Sandisfield <5
- Sandwich 74
- Saugus 432
- Savoy <5
- Scituate 119
- Seekonk 61
- Sharon 118
- Sheffield 15
- Shelburne 7
- Sherborn 11
- Shirley 144
- Shrewsbury 265
- Shutesbury <5
- Somerset 98
- Somerville 729
- South Hadley 108
- Southampton 28
- Southborough 36
- Southbridge 84
- Southwick 44
- Spencer 38
- Springfield 1889
- Sterling 60
- Stockbridge 14
- Stoneham 322
- Stoughton 512
- Stow 25
- Sturbridge 30
- Sudbury 163
- Sunderland 8
- Sutton 38
- Swampscott 115
- Swansea 75
- Taunton 758
- Templeton 109
- Tewksbury 484
- Tisbury <5
- Tolland <5
- Topsfield 106
- Townsend 26
- Truro 9
- Tyngsborough 81
- Tyringham <5
- Upton 17
- Uxbridge 58
- Wakefield 257
- Wales <5
- Walpole 199
- Waltham 994
- Ware 21
- Wareham 171
- Warren 13
- Warwick 0
- Washington <5
- Watertown 326
- Wayland 92
- Webster 123
- Wellesley 207
- Wellfleet <5
- Wendell 0
- Wenham 15
- West Boylston 33
- West Bridgewater 98
- West Brookfield 13
- West Newbury 6
- West Springfield 271
- West Stockbridge <5
- West Tisbury 7
- Westborough 273
- Westfield 397
- Westford 126
- Westhampton <5
- Westminster 19
- Weston 125
- Westport 61
- Westwood 99
- Weymouth 607
- Whately <5
- Whitman 164
- Wilbraham 178
- Williamsburg 8
- Williamstown 81
- Wilmington 298
- Winchendon 73
- Winchester 97
- Windsor 0
- Winthrop 221
- Woburn 499
- Worcester 3549
- Worthington 0
- Wrentham 172
- Yarmouth 96
- Unknown: 264
- State Total 80497