Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers in each city and town

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 1,889 cases, followed by Holyoke with 723 cases. Towns like Rowe, Worthington, and New Salem have 0 cases of coronavirus.

According to the DPH, 410,032 individuals have been tested. There are 1,165 new confirmed cases in the state as of Wednesday for a total of 80,497.

Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of May 13th: