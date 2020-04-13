Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor and health officials provide update Monday

Breaking News
Another veteran has died at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke; 88 more test positive for COVID-19
BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to join with state health officials and provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus Monday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House at 1:00 p.m.

