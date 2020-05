SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Thousands of MGM Resorts workers are currently being furloughed while their properties nationwide remain shut down due to COVID-19, and now the company's acting CEO admits that some of those employees may not be able to come back to work this year.In a letter sent this week to company employees, MGM Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said they are hopeful that they will be able to recover quickly from the economic impact of COVID-19, but they are facing major challenges.

"… we are realistic in our understanding that domestic travel will be significantly decreased for the remainder of 2020, and could continue through the early part of next year," Hornbuckle wrote.He went on to write: "When we first furloughed our employees, we hoped the spread of the virus could be contained or that an effective treatment would emerge quickly. We hoped that a substantial portion of our operations would bounce back by the summer. However, that outlook has continued to evolve as COVID-19 cases spread throughout the world. Based on the current situation, we now believe that some of our colleagues may not return to work this year. And, given the continued uncertainty facing our industry, we simply don't know just how many employees will return to work within the coming months."