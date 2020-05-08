Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker provides COVID-19 update May 8

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Friday afternoon.

Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House around 2:30 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 73,721 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,552 deaths as of Thursday.