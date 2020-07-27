Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker to provide update Monday

Watch Live at 12:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will provide an update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

Officials will provide an update to the COVID-19 response for the state at the State House at 12:30 p.m.

State public health officials on Sunday reported 273 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 108,380.