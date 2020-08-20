Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker to provide update on state’s response efforts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeff Riley at the State House for 12 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health announced that all students over the age of six months who are attending child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, and colleges and universities in Massachusetts will be required to get a flu shot.

The new vaccine requirement is a step to reduce flu-related illness and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will be expected to have received a flu vaccine by December 31 for the 2020-2021 influenza season, unless either a medical or religious exemption is provided.

State public health officials reported Wednesday there are 262 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 115,048.