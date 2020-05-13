1  of  2
Breaking News
Route 9 in Hadley closed due to fire Wednesday Pittsfield Police officer shoots, arrests man after refusing demands
1  of  2
Watch Live
12PM: Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update after touring a drive-thru testing site in Fall River 11:30AM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker tours drive-through testing site in Fall River

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will visit Stanley Street Treatment and Resources (SSTAR) in Fall River, where they have a drive-through testing site, Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH LIVE at 12 p.m.

The tour will begin at 12 p.m. and Governor Baker will provide an update to the COVID-19 response for the state following the tour.

According to a news release sent to 22News, SSTAR is one of 18 community health centers that has expanded their COVID-19 testing capacity in recent weeks through a partnership with the Baker-Polito Administration and Quest Diagnostics. This has supported the Commonwealth’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, there are now 79,332 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,141 deaths according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

MAP: SSTAR, 1010 South Main Street, Fall River

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today