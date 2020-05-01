Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker update on COVID-19 response May 1

Watch Live at 1:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will join state health officials Friday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Baker will be live with Lt. Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House for 1:30 p.m.

As of Thursday, the Department of Public Health reported there are now 62,205 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,562 deaths. They also released new cases for every city/town in Massachusetts.

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

