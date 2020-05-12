Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor to tour MatTek Life Sciences

Watch Live at 1 p.m. on WWLP.com

ASHLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will visit MatTek Life Sciences in Ashland Tuesday afternoon where they have converted their facility to produce personal protective equipment.

Baker will tour the facility and provided an update to the public around 1 p.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, MatTek Life Sciences is a company participating in the Administration’s Manufacturing Emergency Response Team (M-ERT) which is an initiative that assists local manufacturers in transitioning operations to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical items needed to support the Commonwealth’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, there are now 78,462 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,108 deaths according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.