Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Should auto insurance premiums be reduced during COVID-19 pandemic

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healy is urging the state’s Division of Insurance to reduce personal auto insurance premiums during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Office of Attorney General Maura Healy argues due to the pandemic, car travels and accidents in the state have decreased substantially. Because of the decline, insurance premiums should also go down until the reduction in driving ends.

A letter was sent to Commissioner Gary Anderson of the Division of Insurance stating the urgency to direct all auto insurance companies doing business in Massachusetts to immediately lower insurance premiums paid by drivers.

“People all across the state are staying home to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As a result, there are fewer drivers on the road, fewer car accidents, and lower risk involved, so people should be paying less. At a time when many are struggling financially, we should do everything we can to cut costs for families” AG Healy

Several insurance companies have lowered premiums or given rebates due to reduced risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

