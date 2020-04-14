Coronavirus in Massachusetts: What is the plan to re-open once pandemic ends

(WWLP) – A group of governors from across the nation, including Governor Baker, ate working together to coordinate how to help bring life back to normal once this pandemic ends.

President Trump said he would like to re-open the economy meaning to have businesses start opening up by May 1st, but Governor Baker and several other governors in the northeast and across the country said it should be up to them to decide when our society goes back to normal.

A coalition of governors from states that in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island not announce specific plans on how to scale back stay-at-home orders or reopen businesses, but said they will consider the health of residents first and will be guided by science to make their decision.

22News spoke with Mark Teed of Raymond James Investments who said we could start to see businesses open within a month or two but it will be a slow process.

“If this gets a second wave or if viruses start to spike again then all bets are off. But at this point the curve is starting to flatten so it is time to start making those moves right now to open the economy in stages.”

Teed says that parks, small restaurants and small retail stores are businesses that could be the first to open.