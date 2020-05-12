Coronavirus in Rhode Island: 22News Open for Business series

(WWLP) – As COVID-19 infection rates decline, many people are wondering which stores are open for business.

Starting Monday, 22News will investigate which stores and services are open and offering services to customers. We will also look into which stores are planning to reopen soon and what precautions have been set in place to prevent community spread of COVID-19.

We will look into Massachusetts and surrounding states to bring you the most accurate information.

RHODE ISLAND RE-OPENING PLANS

Many western Massachusetts residents spend their summer vacation time along the beach in Rhode Island, but what will this summer look like in the Ocean State? 22News takes a look at how Rhode Island is re-opening, and what that means for your travel plans.

WATCH LIVE: Open for Business special series weekdays starting at 5 p.m. on 22News.