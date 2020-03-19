Coronavirus local impact: Restaurants accepting takeout, delivery services only

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker ordered all dine-in restaurants to close for a month so many places are turning to take-out and delivery services.

Leone’s in Springfield is trying to accommodate their customers as much as possible. They tell 22News they are offering curbside take-out for customers, hoping it will support their business. Governor Baker recently banned gatherings of over 25 people statewide. This new rule is taking a toll on all businesses, especially small businesses.

Leone’s in Springfield is just one example of restaurants that aren’t allowed to let people dine- in so in order to keep their business going they are offering take-out and delivery options. All while making sure both customers and employees are staying safe. Joe Leone, co-owner Leone’s, explained to 22News how the takeout-only process will work.

“They don’t have to get out of their car to come into the restaurant. We can do everything over the phone with credit cards,” said Leone. “If people don’t even want to open up their windows of the car we can just put the food into the trunk and they can drive away. There doesn’t have to be any interaction with any of the employees.”

Leone’s said over the first two days of take-out was busy, and has been much slower than usual. The restaurant also added that they are expanding their menu to include grinders and family-sized meals to accommodate more people.

All restaurants and bars will be closed until April 7.