Coronavirus local impact: What’s open, closed during the public health crisis

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with what’s open and what’s closed during the coronavirus public health crisis.

This list below is subject to change to reflect the most updated information.

Banks

*Keep in mind things can change. Links are provided for the most up to date information.*

Casinos

All Massachusetts casinos are closed until at least March 30.

Grocery stores

Gyms

Governor Charlie Baker has ordered gyms to close throughout the state.

Malls

Holyoke Mall: Closed until further notice

Movie Theaters

Movie theaters have closed nationwide, and most March and April premieres have been postponed.

Post Offices

USPS: Operating

Fed-Ex: Operating in all U.S. cities

Amazon: Operating, but prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into their fulfillment centers

Restaurants

All Massachusetts restaurants have been ordered to stop all onsite consumption. Many are still offering takeout and delivery options.

RMVs

Seven RMV locations in Massachusetts, including Springfield, reopened March 18. Customers without immediate needs for in-person services are asked to delay their visits.

Schools

Governor Baker has closed all Massachusetts schools through April 6. Some schools are still making meals available to students. Check with your school district’s website for more information.

Stores