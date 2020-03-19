Coronavirus local impact: What’s open, closed during the public health crisis

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with what’s open and what’s closed during the coronavirus public health crisis.
This list below is subject to change to reflect the most updated information.
Banks
- Alden Credit Union: Offices open
- Arrha Credit Union: Limiting number of members in lobby; Drive-thru open for all transactions
- Bank of America: The bank will updating this list with open locations
- Berkshire Bank: St. Francis Branch in Hartford is closed
- Citizens Bank: Branches open
- Florence Bank: Drive-thru only; in-person appointments available upon request
- Freedom Credit Union: Branch lobbies closed; Drive-up windows operating during business hours with withdrawal limit of $5,000
- Greater Springfield Credit Union: East Longmeadow branch closed, Wilbraham Rd. location remains open; Drive-up lanes open
- KeyBank – Most locations remain open; Handful of branch lobbies are closed but drive-thru tellers are open
- People’s United Bank: Branches are open
- PeoplesBank: Drive-Thru or VideoBankerITM services only, or limited in-person transactions by appointment only, until further notice.
- Pioneer Valley Credit Union: Open
- Polish National Credit Union: Branch lobbies closed; Drive-up services available
- Premier Source Credit Union: Lobby closed; Drive-thru services available, in-person appointments available upon request
- Santander Bank: Branches open
- TD Bank: Holyoke and Boston-MGH location closed
- Westfield Bank – All branch offices and departments are open with their normal business hours
*Keep in mind things can change. Links are provided for the most up to date information.*
Casinos
- All Massachusetts casinos are closed until at least March 30.
Grocery stores
Gyms
- Governor Charlie Baker has ordered gyms to close throughout the state.
Malls
- Holyoke Mall: Closed until further notice
Movie Theaters
- Movie theaters have closed nationwide, and most March and April premieres have been postponed.
Post Offices
- USPS: Operating
- Fed-Ex: Operating in all U.S. cities
- Amazon: Operating, but prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into their fulfillment centers
Restaurants
All Massachusetts restaurants have been ordered to stop all onsite consumption. Many are still offering takeout and delivery options.
RMVs
Seven RMV locations in Massachusetts, including Springfield, reopened March 18. Customers without immediate needs for in-person services are asked to delay their visits.
Schools
Governor Baker has closed all Massachusetts schools through April 6. Some schools are still making meals available to students. Check with your school district’s website for more information.