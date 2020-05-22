Breaking News
Pakistani passenger plane crashed near Karachi, killing all 107 passengers and crew
Watch Live
1PM: Governor Baker COVID-19 Testing Announcement

Coronavirus Testing: Governor Baker to announce drive up test site

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

Watch live on WWLP.com at 1:00 p.m.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will visit a drive up testing site for residents in Lawrence Friday.

In a news release sent to 22News, Baker and Polito will be joined with join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera and President and CEO of Lawrence General Hospital Deb Wilson for a live announcement at 1 p.m. related to COVID-19 testing.

MAP: Lawrence Resident Drive Up Testing Site

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are now 90,084 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,148 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today