Gov. Baker: Travelers entering state should self-quarantine for 14 days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker provided another briefing on the rapidly spreading coronavirus in Massachusetts.

The governor announced another aggressive step to assist with slowing the spread of the virus in the state. If you are headed out of state for the weekend, it’s important to note that once you arrive back in Massachusetts, you’re being asked to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.

The governor calling this a reasonable and logical expectation. If you’re traveling on an area highway, you’ll see signs advising you to self-quarantine if you’ve traveled outside the Commonwealth.

This advisory from the governor comes as coronavirus cases top 3,200 statewide. The instruction mainly applies to those coming into Massachusetts by plane or train. One driver we spoke with said he sees why this order is being encouraged, it’s ultimately up to travelers to make the right decision.

“It’s up to an individual person to do it right,” said Brian Webster of Chicopee. “People are going to break the law and come in and do what they want, anyway. But if they’re fastidious enough and their hygiene, I think eventually this will pass.”

This order does not apply to people who live in other states but are currently working in Massachusetts because they’re considered essential. In addition to digital messages, flyers with public health instructions will be given out to travelers at airports and rest stops.

Gov. Baker said at this point it’s instruction, but there is no enforcement nor are there penalties.