Costco following social distancing policies during coronavirus outbreak

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The lines were long at the West Springfield Costco Saturday, but people were in good spirits. Most appreciate the need for social distancing.

A limited number of customers are allowed inside at a time, forcing others to line-up outdoors.

Outside, Costco employees inform on items out of stock and communicate wait times to customers.

Costco shopper, Isaac Cross of Northfield told 22News that the wait times don’t have him worried in the slightest.

“Honestly, I’m not too concerned, just here to get some food stock up on stuff cause some of the lower capacity stores don’t have as much things in stock,” said Cross. “It’s kind of a pain, but Costco is trying to be safe and I like that.”

Shoppers reported despite the long lines, things were moving along quickly.