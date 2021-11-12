Could there be a COVID-19 surge over the holidays?

(WWLP) – Winter is on it way and with colder temperatures public health officials expect a possible COVID-19 surge.

A new warning from public health experts who say a new surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to start hitting the United States around Thanksgiving. The delta variant is currently driving up COVID-19 hospitalizations in the western and northern parts of the country.

Experts expect to see a surge in new cases over the holidays as people get together and travel more, but with more than two-thirds of Americans being vaccinated, the spike isn’t expected to be as bad as last winter.