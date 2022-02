The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 15 reached 924,037 COVID-19-related deaths and 77.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Feb. 14, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#14. Nantucket County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,617 (3,262 total cases)

— 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (10 total deaths)

— 73.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#13. Norfolk County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (1,261 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,979 (127,073 total cases)

— 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (2,163 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (548,571 fully vaccinated)

#12. Essex County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (1,415 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,450 (200,813 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (3,047 total deaths)

— 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (571,307 fully vaccinated)

#11. Barnstable County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (414 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,887 (33,838 total cases)

— 33.6% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (645 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#10. Plymouth County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (1,022 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,688 (113,039 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (1,909 total deaths)

— 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (356,923 fully vaccinated)

#9. Middlesex County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (3,221 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,362 (312,054 total cases)

— 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (4,572 total deaths)

— 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.1% (1,258,585 fully vaccinated)

#8. Dukes County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (37 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,386 (3,360 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#7. Worcester County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (2,039 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,474 (186,671 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (2,904 total deaths)

— 5.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (567,058 fully vaccinated)

#6. Bristol County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (1,415 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,942 (146,630 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (2,383 total deaths)

— 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (361,470 fully vaccinated)

#5. Suffolk County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (2,252 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,237 (202,885 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (2,216 total deaths)

— 16.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.4% (574,269 fully vaccinated)

#4. Hampden County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (1,632 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,764 (129,485 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (1,992 total deaths)

— 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (297,872 fully vaccinated)

#3. Franklin County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 410 (288 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,239 (9,993 total cases)

— 40.5% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (155 total deaths)

— 33.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (47,034 fully vaccinated)

#2. Hampshire County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (809 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,870 (25,524 total cases)

— 33.7% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (395 total deaths)

— 25.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (105,549 fully vaccinated)

#1. Berkshire County, MA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 514 (642 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,464 (21,820 total cases)

— 27.0% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (388 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (71,618 fully vaccinated)