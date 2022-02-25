The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death ratesâ€”especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 24 reached 942,985 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 23, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#14. Nantucket County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 67.1% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 93% full in Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 693 (79 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#13. Dukes County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 50.6% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 69 (12 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#12. Franklin County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.6% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 65.6% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 171 (120 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (47,245 fully vaccinated)

— -13.2% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

#11. Barnstable County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.7% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 142 (303 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#10. Berkshire County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 47.3% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 325 (406 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (71,863 fully vaccinated)

— -25.8% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

#9. Hampden County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 46.2% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 170 (795 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (299,993 fully vaccinated)

— -17.0% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

#8. Bristol County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more full than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.8% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 126 (713 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (363,916 fully vaccinated)

— -16.9% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

#7. Middlesex County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more full than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.9% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 148 (2,388 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.5% (1,265,036 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Massachusetts

#6. Hampshire County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.6% more full than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.5% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 356 (573 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (105,867 fully vaccinated)

— -15.1% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

#5. Plymouth County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.8% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 93 (483 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (359,003 fully vaccinated)

— -11.1% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

#4. Worcester County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.2% more full than Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 136 (1,130 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (570,687 fully vaccinated)

— -11.4% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

#3. Norfolk County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more full than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.4% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 115 (815 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (551,028 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Massachusetts

#2. Suffolk County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more full than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 205 (1,652 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (578,929 fully vaccinated)

— -7.1% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

#1. Essex County, MA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more full than Massachusetts overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more availability than Massachusetts overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 96 (761 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (575,134 fully vaccinated)

— -5.9% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts