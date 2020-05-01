COVID-19 antibody test now offered at American Family Care’s urgent care center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Family Care’s urgent care center in Springfield is now offering the COVID-19 antibody test.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Dr. Vincent Meoli, Regional Medical Director of AFC said the test is used to tell if patients have antibodies to the novel coronavirus, which could indicate if they have had COVID-19 in the past.

“The more information we have about who has been exposed, the more we will know about how much COVID-19 has spread through the population. It’s important to note that a positive result to the antibody test does not mean a patient has immunity. We don’t know if patients can contract the virus again; that’s still being studied,” Meoli added.

The COVID-19 antibody test is only available at the Springfield AFC location at 415 Cooley Street and appointments are not required. Results will be available to patients within a few days of testing as samples must be sent out to Quest Diagnostics.

According to the release patients requesting the test will be asked to complete a brief questionnaire about their symptoms prior to testing.

The West Springfield AFC urgent care center at 18 Union Street is offering the rapid molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19, with results available on the same day. The test requires that patients first schedule a virtual AFC TeleCare appointment to be approved for testing. The West Springfield location is currently open only for COVID-19 testing.

Both AFC locations, in Springfield and West Springfield, will return to their normal hours on Saturday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.