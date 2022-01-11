COVID-19 at-home test kits to continue being provided in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Caulton-Harris are continuing their work to get COVID-19 test kits to Springfield residents.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Sarno and Commissioner Caulton-Harris will make available another 25,000 at-home testing kits which will be distributed at the following locations, days and times on Tuesday, January 18:

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center – 1476 Roosevelt Ave from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays.

Dept. of Health & Human Services – 311 State Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesday.

New North Citizens Council – 2455 Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesday.

South End Community Center – 99 Marble Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesday.

East Forest Park Library – 136 Surrey Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays,

Forest Park Library – 380 Belmont Ave, from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Mason Square Library – 765 State Street. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Clodo Concepcion Center (Greenleaf Community Center) – 1187 Parker Street, from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

Indian Orchard Citizens Council – 117 Main Street IO, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

“Commissioner Caulton-Harris and I continue to advocate for any and all COVID-19 relief assistance for our residents. Once again, to those who have not been vaccinated or boosted, please get your shot as soon as possible to keep yourself and others safe. This is a key component in being able to stymie this pandemic.” said Mayor Sarno.

“The Department of Health and Human Services will make these free rapid COVID-19 at-home test kits readily available for our residents at our neighborhood community sites, senior centers, and public libraries. Getting these COVID-19 test kits into the community so that our residents have easy access to getting tested if they feel the need to is our goal. This virus is here to stay and we must be cognizant to that fact. We must remain vigilant.” said Commissioner Caulton-Harris.

Two kits per household will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis. This would bring nearly 200,000 at-home testing kits distributed for local residents, and also to the city and school side employees. Additional distribution sites may be added depending on supply availability and distribution aspects.