COVID-19 booster clinic being held for Longmeadow residents

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two booster clinics are being held for Longmeadow residents.

According to the Town of Longmeadow’s Health Department, Big Y Pharmacy will be administering COVID-19 boosters to Longmeadow residents 18 years and older. The clinics will be held at the Longmeadow Adult Center located at 211 Maple Road on January 27 and February 17 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Moderna and Pfizer boosters will be available to the first 75 residents registered. To make an appointment visit Longmeadow.org.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients get a booster dose five months after their second shot instead of the previously approved six months.

The Longmeadow Board of Health issued an indoor mask mandate that went into effect on December 30, 2021.