COVID-19 booster clinic being held for Monson residents

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two booster clinics are being held for Monson residents.
According to the Monson’s Fire Department, Big Y Pharmacy will be administering COVID-19 boosters to Monson residents 18 years and older. The clinics will be held at the Monson Senior Center located at 106 Main Street on February 3 and February 10 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Moderna and Pfizer boosters will be available to the first 75 residents registered. To make an appointment visit https://bit.ly/MonsonBoosters.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients get a booster dose five months after their second shot instead of the previously approved six months.