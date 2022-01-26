COVID-19 booster clinic being held for Monson residents

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two booster clinics are being held for Monson residents.

According to the Monson’s Fire Department, Big Y Pharmacy will be administering COVID-19 boosters to Monson residents 18 years and older. The clinics will be held at the Monson Senior Center located at 106 Main Street on February 3 and February 10 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Moderna and Pfizer boosters will be available to the first 75 residents registered. To make an appointment visit https://bit.ly/MonsonBoosters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients get a booster dose five months after their second shot instead of the previously approved six months.