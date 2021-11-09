COVID-19 booster clinic for eligible residents in Springfield

A health worker checks a box of the Moderna Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine donated by the US, during a booster vaccination drive at the Zainoel Abidin hospital in Banda Aceh on August 9, 2021. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s Department of Health and Human Services will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for eligible residents in the month of November starting Tuesday at the St. Johns Congregational Church.

The location will be: 45 Hancock Street in Springfield

According to the news release, the COVID-19 vaccine booster will run through the month of November every Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. except on November 11 due to Veterans’ Day and November 25 due to Thanksgiving.

If you are an eligible resident and need to schedule an appointment to receive your Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster, first or second COVID-19 vaccine shot, and/or Flu vaccine, you can do so here.

Eligible residents can also schedule their flu vaccine and schedule their first or second COVID-19 vaccine shot during these dates.