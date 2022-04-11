NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Those 50 and older might now be eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot.

The line to get the second booster shot was out the door at the Elks Lodge in Florence Monday afternoon. The people 22News spoke with said it was about keeping others in the community safe.

The CDC recommends a second booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna shot for people over the age of 50. The City of Northampton is offering those free doses at various locations in the city, including the Elks Lodge in the Florence section of Northampton.

On Monday, those eligible waited patiently to get another dose. “I think you should get it. It’s not a lifesaver, but it’s a start,” said John Chmura in Northampton

Per a statement from the director of the CDC on March 29, “boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster 4 months after their prior dose to increase their protection.”

The Director of Public Health for the City of Northampton echoed that message, stating “unfortunately COVID is not over,” and “first and second boosters are a good idea.”

The CDC’s ‘mix and match’ policy allows people to get a second dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine no matter if the individual was immunized with the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson booster vaccine previously.

Eligibility includes:

Individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after getting a first booster

Individuals 18 and older with certain medical conditions may get a second Moderna booster at least 4 months after first booster

Individuals 12 and older with certain medical conditions may get a second Pfizer booster at least 4 months after the first booster.

Vaccine Clinic schedule for April:

Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 17 Spring St., Florence

Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Thornes Marketplace, second-floor kiosk (between Booklink and the BackStop)

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 17 Spring St., Florence

Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Thornes Marketplace, second-floor kiosk (between Booklink and the BackStop)

To find a vaccine location near you visit vaxfinder.mass.gov or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line 2-1-1. Vaccines are free for the public. Insurance or ID is not required, but an ID or vaccination card is requested by the Northampton Health Department.