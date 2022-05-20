CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration on Friday announced a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is available to Massachusetts children between the ages of 5 and 11.
The FDA authorized the booster for children aged 5-11 on Tuesday. The booster shot is intended to be received at least five months after the initial doses.
“Just as it does for adults, getting a booster dose will provide continued protection for this age group against COVID-19 and its variants, and that’s good news,” said DPH Chief Medical Officer Estevan Garcia. “As a pediatrician and as a parent, I want to stress that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is safe and effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations in children, and I encourage parents and families to get their children boosted and contact their health care provider if they have any questions.”
How to find a pediatric COVID-19 booster appointment:
- Parents who prefer to have their child vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly.
- Visit the VaxFinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of hundreds of available locations. Residents will be able to narrow results to search for locations offering the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, with some appointments available now for booking. Additional appointments will be available online in the coming days. Many locations will be booking appointments out weeks in advance.
- For individuals who are unable to use VaxFinder, or have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 6 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9 AM – 2 PM) is available by calling 2-1-1. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.
There is still no vaccine authorized for children under 5.