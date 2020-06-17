BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 2,697 cases, followed by Holyoke with 899 cases. Towns like Worthington, Wendell and Rowe have 0 cases of coronavirus. There are 13,783 cases in Boston, the largest amount in the state.
You can view more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 17th:
- Abington 231
- Acton 156
- Acushnet 86
- Adams 35
- Agawam 450
- Alford Less than 5
- Amesbury 175
- Amherst 93
- Andover 300
- Aquinnah Less than 5
- Arlington 304
- Ashburnham 32
- Ashby 15
- Ashfield Less than 5
- Ashland 245
- Athol 62
- Attleboro 650
- Auburn 213
- Avon 72
- Ayer 130
- Barnstable 359
- Barre 61
- Becket 14
- Bedford 262
- Belchertown 101
- Bellingham 124
- Belmont 229
- Berkley 68
- Berlin 20
- Bernardston 6
- Beverly 604
- Billerica 535
- Blackstone 46
- Blandford Less than 5
- Bolton 11
- Boston 13783
- Bourne 152
- Boxborough 24
- Boxford 39
- Boylston 20
- Braintree 808
- Brewster 103
- Bridgewater 356
- Brimfield 6
- Brockton 4172
- Brookfield 19
- Brookline 379
- Buckland 8
- Burlington 264
- Cambridge 977
- Canton 282
- Carlisle 15
- Carver 57
- Charlemont Less than 5
- Charlton 74
- Chatham 18
- Chelmsford 331
- Chelsea 2885
- Cheshire Less than 5
- Chester Less than 5
- Chesterfield Less than 5
- Chicopee 422
- Chilmark Less than 5
- Clarksburg 7
- Clinton 241
- Cohasset 25
- Colrain Less than 5
- Concord 172
- Conway Less than 5
- Cummington Less than 5
- Dalton 11
- Danvers 719
- Dartmouth 379
- Dedham 399
- Deerfield 9
- Dennis 95
- Dighton 68
- Douglas 45
- Dover 18
- Dracut 456
- Dudley 83
- Dunstable 10
- Duxbury 108
- East Bridgewater 176
- East Brookfield 14
- East Longmeadow 270
- Eastham 10
- Easthampton 82
- Easton 269
- Edgartown 7
- Egremont 5
- Erving 6
- Essex 23
- Everett 1724
- Fairhaven 240
- Fall River 1543
- Falmouth 195
- Fitchburg 776
- Florida Less than 5
- Foxborough 112
- Framingham 1707
- Franklin 131
- Freetown 96
- Gardner 190
- Georgetown 55
- Gill Less than 5
- Gloucester 257
- Goshen Less than 5
- Gosnold 0
- Grafton 94
- Granby 28
- Granville 10
- Great Barrington 72
- Greenfield 200
- Groton 41
- Groveland 32
- Hadley 42
- Halifax 56
- Hamilton 36
- Hampden 91
- Hancock Less than 5
- Hanover 70
- Hanson 105
- Hardwick 9
- Harvard 18
- Harwich 120
- Hatfield 17
- Haverhill 1209
- Hawley 0
- Heath 0
- Hingham 269
- Hinsdale Less than 5
- Holbrook 194
- Holden 115
- Holland 8
- Holliston 56
- Holyoke 899
- Hopedale 41
- Hopkinton 121
- Hubbardston 6
- Hudson 185
- Hull 50
- Huntington 14
- Ipswich 71
- Kingston 136
- Lakeville 58
- Lancaster 101
- Lanesborough 8
- Lawrence 3443
- Lee 20
- Leicester 149
- Lenox 13
- Leominster 667
- Leverett Less than 5
- Lexington 322
- Leyden 0
- Lincoln 38
- Littleton 99
- Longmeadow 213
- Lowell 2807
- Ludlow 124
- Lunenburg 61
- Lynn 3548
- Lynnfield 93
- Malden 1211
- Manchester 20
- Mansfield 163
- Marblehead 228
- Marion 13
- Marlborough 966
- Marshfield 164
- Mashpee 60
- Mattapoisett 34
- Maynard 69
- Medfield 36
- Medford 1014
- Medway 117
- Melrose 240
- Mendon 30
- Merrimac 36
- Methuen 995
- Middleborough 263
- Middlefield 0
- Middleton 163
- Milford 636
- Millbury 207
- Millis 48
- Millville 19
- Milton 299
- Monroe 0
- Monson 35
- Montague 27
- Monterey 0
- Montgomery Less than 5
- Mount Washington 0
- Nahant 40
- Nantucket 13
- Natick 412
- Needham 328
- New Ashford 0
- New Bedford 2052
- New Braintree Less than 5
- New Marlborough 7
- New Salem Less than 5
- Newbury 14
- Newburyport 98
- Newton 765
- Norfolk 25
- North Adams 46
- North Andover 339
- North Attleborough 249
- North Brookfield 16
- North Reading 187
- Northampton 271
- Northborough 223
- Northbridge 310
- Northfield Less than 5
- Norton 132
- Norwell 119
- Norwood 568
- Oak Bluffs 5
- Oakham 7
- Orange 40
- Orleans 16
- Otis Less than 5
- Oxford 79
- Palmer 48
- Paxton 33
- Peabody 969
- Pelham Less than 5
- Pembroke 91
- Pepperell 52
- Peru Less than 5
- Petersham 7
- Phillipston 15
- Pittsfield 171
- Plainfield Less than 5
- Plainville 64
- Plymouth 595
- Plympton 11
- Princeton 6
- Provincetown 22
- Quincy 1120
- Randolph 938
- Raynham 237
- Reading 293
- Rehoboth 61
- Revere 1733
- Richmond 5
- Rochester 34
- Rockland 281
- Rockport 82
- Rowe 0
- Rowley 54
- Royalston Less than 5
- Russell 11
- Rutland 52
- Salem 620
- Salisbury 52
- Sandisfield Less than 5
- Sandwich 93
- Saugus 553
- Savoy Less than 5
- Scituate 184
- Seekonk 81
- Sharon 150
- Sheffield 15
- Shelburne 8
- Sherborn 13
- Shirley 175
- Shrewsbury 315
- Shutesbury Less than 5
- Somerset 200
- Somerville 921
- South Hadley 142
- Southampton 30
- Southborough 41
- Southbridge 156
- Southwick 49
- Spencer 49
- Springfield 2697
- Sterling 119
- Stockbridge 14
- Stoneham 369
- Stoughton 600
- Stow 27
- Sturbridge 42
- Sudbury 194
- Sunderland 9
- Sutton 53
- Swampscott 128
- Swansea 132
- Taunton 962
- Templeton 122
- Tewksbury 574
- Tisbury 7
- Tolland Less than 5
- Topsfield 112
- Townsend 32
- Truro 10
- Tyngsborough 90
- Tyringham Less than 5
- Upton 24
- Uxbridge 74
- Wakefield 309
- Wales Less than 5
- Walpole 229
- Waltham 1218
- Ware 31
- Wareham 210
- Warren 22
- Warwick 0
- Washington Less than 5
- Watertown 384
- Wayland 106
- Webster 216
- Wellesley 231
- Wellfleet Less than 5
- Wendell 0
- Wenham 19
- West Boylston 43
- West Bridgewater 142
- West Brookfield 18
- West Newbury 10
- West Springfield 360
- West Stockbridge 5
- West Tisbury 7
- Westborough 336
- Westfield 433
- Westford 138
- Westhampton 5
- Westminster 32
- Weston 108
- Westport 96
- Westwood 121
- Weymouth 698
- Whately 5
- Whitman 186
- Wilbraham 221
- Williamsburg 10
- Williamstown 82
- Wilmington 326
- Winchendon 88
- Winchester 115
- Windsor 0
- Winthrop 251
- Woburn 613
- Worcester 5112
- Worthington 0
- Wrentham 191
- Yarmouth 111
- Unknown 274
- State Total 101654