COVID-19 case numbers in each city and town in Massachusetts as of July 15th

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 2,919 cases, followed by Holyoke with 942 cases. Towns like Heath, Wendell and Leyden have had 0 cases of coronavirus. There have been 14,316 cases in Boston, the largest amount in the state.
You can view more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 15th:
Abington 238
Acton 167
Acushnet 97
Adams 35
Agawam 480
Alford <5
Amesbury 185
Amherst 100
Andover 317
Aquinnah <5
Arlington 312
Ashburnham 33
Ashby 15
Ashfield <5
Ashland 251
Athol 67
Attleboro 671
Auburn 217
Avon 76
Ayer 142
Barnstable 373
Barre 62
Becket 16
Bedford 259
Belchertown 107
Bellingham 138
Belmont 232
Berkley 71
Berlin 20
Bernardston 7
Beverly 620
Billerica 572
Blackstone 55
Blandford <5
Bolton 11
Boston 14316
Bourne 159
Boxborough 26
Boxford 43
Boylston 21
Braintree 816
Brewster 107
Bridgewater 357
Brimfield 7
Brockton 4275
Brookfield 20
Brookline 403
Buckland 8
Burlington 268
Cambridge 985
Canton 292
Carlisle 19
Carver 61
Charlemont <5
Charlton 86
Chatham 20
Chelmsford 341
Chelsea 2977
Cheshire <5
Chester <5
Chesterfield <5
Chicopee 469
Chilmark <5
Clarksburg 7
Clinton 257
Cohasset 27
Colrain <5
Concord 177
Conway <5
Cummington <5
Dalton 16
Danvers 741
Dartmouth 394
Dedham 412
Deerfield 11
Dennis 95
Dighton 67
Douglas 49
Dover 18
Dracut 479
Dudley 95
Dunstable 10
Duxbury 117
East Bridgewater 181
East Brookfield 13
East Longmeadow 275
Eastham 10
Easthampton 87
Easton 278
Edgartown 9
Egremont 5
Erving 6
Essex 24
Everett 1800
Fairhaven 242
Fall River 1664
Falmouth 206
Fitchburg 803
Florida <5
Foxborough 117
Framingham 1756
Franklin 139
Freetown 106
Gardner 196
Georgetown 62
Gill <5
Gloucester 260
Goshen <5
Gosnold 0
Grafton 97
Granby 32
Granville 13
Great Barrington 73
Greenfield 209
Groton 43
Groveland 42
Hadley 44
Halifax 58
Hamilton 36
Hampden 98
Hancock <5
Hanover 74
Hanson 109
Hardwick 9
Harvard 18
Harwich 131
Hatfield 18
Haverhill 1250
Hawley 0
Heath 0
Hingham 281
Hinsdale <5
Holbrook 197
Holden 124
Holland 8
Holliston 56
Holyoke 942
Hopedale 43
Hopkinton 131
Hubbardston 7
Hudson 195
Hull 52
Huntington 14
Ipswich 70
Kingston 138
Lakeville 61
Lancaster 101
Lanesborough 8
Lawrence 3686
Lee 19
Leicester 153
Lenox 14
Leominster 708
Leverett <5
Lexington 331
Leyden 0
Lincoln 41
Littleton 101
Longmeadow 223
Lowell 2958
Ludlow 129
Lunenburg 66
Lynn 3725
Lynnfield 98
Malden 1267
Manchester 20
Mansfield 166
Marblehead 240
Marion 13
Marlborough 1000
Marshfield 171
Mashpee 67
Mattapoisett 37
Maynard 71
Medfield 39
Medford 1047
Medway 120
Melrose 255
Mendon 31
Merrimac 35
Methuen 1050
Middleborough 269
Middlefield 0
Middleton 169
Milford 652
Millbury 215
Millis 50
Millville 22
Milton 307
Monroe 0
Monson 42
Montague 29
Monterey <5
Montgomery <5
Mount Washington 0
Nahant 40
Nantucket 22
Natick 421
Needham 334
New Ashford 0
New Bedford 2167
New Braintree <5
New Marlborough 7
New Salem <5
Newbury 14
Newburyport 101
Newton 776
Norfolk 28
North Adams 47
North Andover 358
North Attleborough 263
North Brookfield 18
North Reading 193
Northampton 282
Northborough 224
Northbridge 312
Northfield <5
Norton 137
Norwell 123
Norwood 584
Oak Bluffs 6
Oakham 7
Orange 42
Orleans 16
Otis <5
Oxford 81
Palmer 52
Paxton 33
Peabody 1013
Pelham <5
Pembroke 94
Pepperell 53
Peru <5
Petersham 7
Phillipston 16
Pittsfield 186
Plainfield <5
Plainville 65
Plymouth 606
Plympton 11
Princeton 6
Provincetown 22
Quincy 1167
Randolph 967
Raynham 240
Reading 304
Rehoboth 63
Revere 1838
Richmond 5
Rochester 38
Rockland 284
Rockport 82
Rowe 0
Rowley 62
Royalston <5
Russell 16
Rutland 54
Salem 641
Salisbury 55
Sandisfield <5
Sandwich 97
Saugus 562
Savoy <5
Scituate 194
Seekonk 86
Sharon 160
Sheffield 15
Shelburne 8
Sherborn 15
Shirley 177
Shrewsbury 331
Shutesbury <5
Somerset 206
Somerville 978
South Hadley 150
Southampton 31
Southborough 44
Southbridge 171
Southwick 55
Spencer 52
Springfield 2919
Sterling 122
Stockbridge 14
Stoneham 392
Stoughton 621
Stow 27
Sturbridge 43
Sudbury 199
Sunderland 9
Sutton 50
Swampscott 136
Swansea 136
Taunton 992
Templeton 124
Tewksbury 597
Tisbury 10
Tolland <5
Topsfield 116
Townsend 35
Truro 10
Tyngsborough 95
Tyringham <5
Upton 25
Uxbridge 78
Wakefield 321
Wales <5
Walpole 238
Waltham 1252
Ware 33
Wareham 216
Warren 24
Warwick 0
Washington <5
Watertown 396
Wayland 109
Webster 263
Wellesley 239
Wellfleet 5
Wendell 0
Wenham 20
West Boylston 48
West Bridgewater 141
West Brookfield 22
West Newbury 10
West Springfield 391
West Stockbridge 5
West Tisbury 11
Westborough 336
Westfield 466
Westford 145
Westhampton 5
Westminster 33
Weston 112
Westport 100
Westwood 132
Weymouth 735
Whately 5
Whitman 190
Wilbraham 226
Williamsburg 11
Williamstown 83
Wilmington 337
Winchendon 89
Winchester 119
Windsor 0
Winthrop 297
Woburn 650
Worcester 5352
Worthington 0
Wrentham 193
Yarmouth 115
Unknown 264
State 106128