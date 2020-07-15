COVID-19 case numbers in each city and town in Massachusetts as of July 15th

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 2,919 cases, followed by Holyoke with 942 cases. Towns like Heath, Wendell and Leyden have had 0 cases of coronavirus. There have been 14,316 cases in Boston, the largest amount in the state.

You can view more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.

Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 15th:

Abington 238

Acton 167

Acushnet 97

Adams 35

Agawam 480

Alford <5

Amesbury 185

Amherst 100

Andover 317

Aquinnah <5

Arlington 312

Ashburnham 33

Ashby 15

Ashfield <5

Ashland 251

Athol 67

Attleboro 671

Auburn 217

Avon 76

Ayer 142

Barnstable 373

Barre 62

Becket 16

Bedford 259

Belchertown 107

Bellingham 138

Belmont 232

Berkley 71

Berlin 20

Bernardston 7

Beverly 620

Billerica 572

Blackstone 55

Blandford <5

Bolton 11

Boston 14316

Bourne 159

Boxborough 26

Boxford 43

Boylston 21

Braintree 816

Brewster 107

Bridgewater 357

Brimfield 7

Brockton 4275

Brookfield 20

Brookline 403

Buckland 8

Burlington 268

Cambridge 985

Canton 292

Carlisle 19

Carver 61

Charlemont <5

Charlton 86

Chatham 20

Chelmsford 341

Chelsea 2977

Cheshire <5

Chester <5

Chesterfield <5

Chicopee 469

Chilmark <5

Clarksburg 7

Clinton 257

Cohasset 27

Colrain <5

Concord 177

Conway <5

Cummington <5

Dalton 16

Danvers 741

Dartmouth 394

Dedham 412

Deerfield 11

Dennis 95

Dighton 67

Douglas 49

Dover 18

Dracut 479

Dudley 95

Dunstable 10

Duxbury 117

East Bridgewater 181

East Brookfield 13

East Longmeadow 275

Eastham 10

Easthampton 87

Easton 278

Edgartown 9

Egremont 5

Erving 6

Essex 24

Everett 1800

Fairhaven 242

Fall River 1664

Falmouth 206

Fitchburg 803

Florida <5

Foxborough 117

Framingham 1756

Franklin 139

Freetown 106

Gardner 196

Georgetown 62

Gill <5

Gloucester 260

Goshen <5

Gosnold 0

Grafton 97

Granby 32

Granville 13

Great Barrington 73

Greenfield 209

Groton 43

Groveland 42

Hadley 44

Halifax 58

Hamilton 36

Hampden 98

Hancock <5

Hanover 74

Hanson 109

Hardwick 9

Harvard 18

Harwich 131

Hatfield 18

Haverhill 1250

Hawley 0

Heath 0

Hingham 281

Hinsdale <5

Holbrook 197

Holden 124

Holland 8

Holliston 56

Holyoke 942

Hopedale 43

Hopkinton 131

Hubbardston 7

Hudson 195

Hull 52

Huntington 14

Ipswich 70

Kingston 138

Lakeville 61

Lancaster 101

Lanesborough 8

Lawrence 3686

Lee 19

Leicester 153

Lenox 14

Leominster 708

Leverett <5

Lexington 331

Leyden 0

Lincoln 41

Littleton 101

Longmeadow 223

Lowell 2958

Ludlow 129

Lunenburg 66

Lynn 3725

Lynnfield 98

Malden 1267

Manchester 20

Mansfield 166

Marblehead 240

Marion 13

Marlborough 1000

Marshfield 171

Mashpee 67

Mattapoisett 37

Maynard 71

Medfield 39

Medford 1047

Medway 120

Melrose 255

Mendon 31

Merrimac 35

Methuen 1050

Middleborough 269

Middlefield 0

Middleton 169

Milford 652

Millbury 215

Millis 50

Millville 22

Milton 307

Monroe 0

Monson 42

Montague 29

Monterey <5

Montgomery <5

Mount Washington 0

Nahant 40

Nantucket 22

Natick 421

Needham 334

New Ashford 0

New Bedford 2167

New Braintree <5

New Marlborough 7

New Salem <5

Newbury 14

Newburyport 101

Newton 776

Norfolk 28

North Adams 47

North Andover 358

North Attleborough 263

North Brookfield 18

North Reading 193

Northampton 282

Northborough 224

Northbridge 312

Northfield <5

Norton 137

Norwell 123

Norwood 584

Oak Bluffs 6

Oakham 7

Orange 42

Orleans 16

Otis <5

Oxford 81

Palmer 52

Paxton 33

Peabody 1013

Pelham <5

Pembroke 94

Pepperell 53

Peru <5

Petersham 7

Phillipston 16

Pittsfield 186

Plainfield <5

Plainville 65

Plymouth 606

Plympton 11

Princeton 6

Provincetown 22

Quincy 1167

Randolph 967

Raynham 240

Reading 304

Rehoboth 63

Revere 1838

Richmond 5

Rochester 38

Rockland 284

Rockport 82

Rowe 0

Rowley 62

Royalston <5

Russell 16

Rutland 54

Salem 641

Salisbury 55

Sandisfield <5

Sandwich 97

Saugus 562

Savoy <5

Scituate 194

Seekonk 86

Sharon 160

Sheffield 15

Shelburne 8

Sherborn 15

Shirley 177

Shrewsbury 331

Shutesbury <5

Somerset 206

Somerville 978

South Hadley 150

Southampton 31

Southborough 44

Southbridge 171

Southwick 55

Spencer 52

Springfield 2919

Sterling 122

Stockbridge 14

Stoneham 392

Stoughton 621

Stow 27

Sturbridge 43

Sudbury 199

Sunderland 9

Sutton 50

Swampscott 136

Swansea 136

Taunton 992

Templeton 124

Tewksbury 597

Tisbury 10

Tolland <5

Topsfield 116

Townsend 35

Truro 10

Tyngsborough 95

Tyringham <5

Upton 25

Uxbridge 78

Wakefield 321

Wales <5

Walpole 238

Waltham 1252

Ware 33

Wareham 216

Warren 24

Warwick 0

Washington <5

Watertown 396

Wayland 109

Webster 263

Wellesley 239

Wellfleet 5

Wendell 0

Wenham 20

West Boylston 48

West Bridgewater 141

West Brookfield 22

West Newbury 10

West Springfield 391

West Stockbridge 5

West Tisbury 11

Westborough 336

Westfield 466

Westford 145

Westhampton 5

Westminster 33

Weston 112

Westport 100

Westwood 132

Weymouth 735

Whately 5

Whitman 190

Wilbraham 226

Williamsburg 11

Williamstown 83

Wilmington 337

Winchendon 89

Winchester 119

Windsor 0

Winthrop 297

Woburn 650

Worcester 5352

Worthington 0

Wrentham 193

Yarmouth 115

Unknown 264

State 106128