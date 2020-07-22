COVID-19 case numbers in each city and town in Massachusetts as of July 22nd

BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.

Newly reported this week is the number of confirmed cases in the last 14 days. In western Massachusetts, Springfield has had 77 cases, Chicopee had 36 cases, and Holyoke had 32 cases.

Overall, Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 2,970 cases, followed by Holyoke with 959 cases. Towns like Monroe, Rowe and Heath have had 0 cases of coronavirus. There have been 14,464 cases in Boston, the largest amount in the state.

You can view more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.

Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22nd:

Abington 239; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Acton 169; Cases in the last 14 days: 6

Acushnet 99; Cases in the last 14 days: 7

Adams 35; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Agawam 483; Cases in the last 14 days: 10

Alford <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Amesbury 189; Cases in the last 14 days: 7

Amherst 103; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Andover 321; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Aquinnah <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Arlington 318; Cases in the last 14 days: 7

Ashburnham 33; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Ashby 15; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Ashfield <5; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Ashland 252; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Athol 68; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Attleboro 679; Cases in the last 14 days: 10

Auburn 220; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Avon 77; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Ayer 144; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Barnstable 382; Cases in the last 14 days: 13

Barre 62; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Becket 16; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Bedford 256; Cases in the last 14 days: 6

Belchertown 113; Cases in the last 14 days: 9

Bellingham 142; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Belmont 234; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Berkley 71; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Berlin 21; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Bernardston 7; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Beverly 630; Cases in the last 14 days: 10

Billerica 580; Cases in the last 14 days: 11

Blackstone 56; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Blandford <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Bolton 11; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Boston 14464; Cases in the last 14 days: 282

Bourne 161; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Boxborough 26; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Boxford 46; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Boylston 22; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Braintree 823; Cases in the last 14 days: 9

Brewster 111; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Bridgewater 358; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Brimfield 7; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Brockton 4317; Cases in the last 14 days: 41

Brookfield 20; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Brookline 405; Cases in the last 14 days: 3

Buckland 8; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Burlington 270; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Cambridge 1000; Cases in the last 14 days: 26

Canton 297; Cases in the last 14 days: 6

Carlisle 19; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Carver 62; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Charlemont <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Charlton 88; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Chatham 21; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Chelmsford 348; Cases in the last 14 days: 10

Chelsea 3002; Cases in the last 14 days: 50

Cheshire <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Chester <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Chesterfield <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Chicopee 488; Cases in the last 14 days: 36

Chilmark <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Clarksburg 8; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Clinton 258; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Cohasset 27; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Colrain <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Concord 177; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Conway <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Cummington <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Dalton 16; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Danvers 744; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Dartmouth 397; Cases in the last 14 days: 9

Dedham 416; Cases in the last 14 days: 9

Deerfield 11; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Dennis 95; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Dighton 68; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Douglas 49; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Dover 21; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Dracut 482; Cases in the last 14 days: 8

Dudley 96; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Dunstable 10; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Duxbury 117; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

East Bridgewater 183; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

East Brookfield 13; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

East Longmeadow 277; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Eastham 12; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Easthampton 91; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Easton 281; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Edgartown 9; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Egremont 5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Erving 6; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Essex 24; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Everett 1823; Cases in the last 14 days: 43

Fairhaven 247; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Fall River 1703; Cases in the last 14 days: 71

Falmouth 208; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Fitchburg 811; Cases in the last 14 days: 9

Florida <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Foxborough 127; Cases in the last 14 days: 9

Framingham 1775; Cases in the last 14 days: 24

Franklin 140; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Freetown 106; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Gardner 197; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Georgetown 62; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Gill <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Gloucester 264; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Goshen 5; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Gosnold 5; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Grafton 98; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Granby 32; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Granville 12; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Great Barrington 73; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Greenfield 209; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Groton 43; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Groveland 42; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Hadley 45; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Halifax 58; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Hamilton 37; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Hampden 99; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Hancock <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Hanover 74; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Hanson 109; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Hardwick 9; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Harvard 18; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Harwich 134; Cases in the last 14 days: 6

Hatfield 18; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Haverhill 1262; Cases in the last 14 days: 14

Hawley 0; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Heath 0; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Hingham 283; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Hinsdale <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Holbrook 200; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Holden 125; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Holland 8; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Holliston 57; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Holyoke 959; Cases in the last 14 days: 32

Hopedale 45; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Hopkinton 132; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Hubbardston 7; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Hudson 196; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Hull 53; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Huntington 14; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Ipswich 70; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Kingston 138; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Lakeville 63; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Lancaster 103; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Lanesborough 8; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Lawrence 3704; Cases in the last 14 days: 90

Lee 21; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Leicester 154; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Lenox 14; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Leominster 708; Cases in the last 14 days: 9

Leverett <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Lexington 332; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Leyden 0; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Lincoln 41; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Littleton 102; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Longmeadow 227; Cases in the last 14 days: 9

Lowell 2992; Cases in the last 14 days: 51

Ludlow 132; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Lunenburg 67; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Lynn 3779; Cases in the last 14 days: 99

Lynnfield 98; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Malden 1280; Cases in the last 14 days: 23

Manchester 20; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Mansfield 168; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Marblehead 243; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Marion 13; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Marlborough 1015; Cases in the last 14 days: 19

Marshfield 174; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Mashpee 68; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Mattapoisett 41; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Maynard 71; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Medfield 39; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Medford 1059; Cases in the last 14 days: 19

Medway 121; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Melrose 273; Cases in the last 14 days: 22

Mendon 32; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Merrimac 35; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Methuen 1063; Cases in the last 14 days: 18

Middleborough 272; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Middlefield 0; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Middleton 172; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Milford 657; Cases in the last 14 days: 8

Millbury 216; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Millis 50; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Millville 22; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Milton 314; Cases in the last 14 days: 8

Monroe 0; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Monson 43; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Montague 29; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Monterey <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Montgomery <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Mount Washington 0; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Nahant 41; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Nantucket 26; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Natick 432; Cases in the last 14 days: 12

Needham 341; Cases in the last 14 days: 9

New Ashford 0; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

New Bedford 2197; Cases in the last 14 days: 34

New Braintree <5; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

New Marlborough 7; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

New Salem <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Newbury 14; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Newburyport 111; Cases in the last 14 days: 12

Newton 789; Cases in the last 14 days: 15

Norfolk 29; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

North Adams 48; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

North Andover 362; Cases in the last 14 days: 7

North Attleborough 266; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

North Brookfield 18; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

North Reading 196; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Northampton 283; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Northborough 226; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Northbridge 314; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Northfield <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Norton 140; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Norwell 124; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Norwood 585; Cases in the last 14 days: 9

Oak Bluffs 7; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Oakham 7; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Orange 43; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Orleans 16; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Otis <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Oxford 81; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Palmer 52; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Paxton 33; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Peabody 1021; Cases in the last 14 days: 16

Pelham <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Pembroke 95; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Pepperell 54; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Peru <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Petersham 7; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Phillipston 16; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Pittsfield 188; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Plainfield <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Plainville 69; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Plymouth 599; Cases in the last 14 days: 2

Plympton 11; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Princeton 6; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Provincetown 23; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Quincy 1195; Cases in the last 14 days: 44

Randolph 967; Cases in the last 14 days: 16

Raynham 239; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Reading 305; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Rehoboth 67; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Revere 1870; Cases in the last 14 days: 53

Richmond 5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Rochester 39; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Rockland 285; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Rockport 82; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Rowe 0; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Rowley 63; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Royalston <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Russell 17; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Rutland 54; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Salem 651; Cases in the last 14 days: 13

Salisbury 59; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Sandisfield <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Sandwich 98; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Saugus 566; Cases in the last 14 days: 8

Savoy <5; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Scituate 195; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Seekonk 90; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Sharon 161; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Sheffield 15; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Shelburne 8; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Sherborn 15; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Shirley 176; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Shrewsbury 340; Cases in the last 14 days: 13

Shutesbury <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Somerset 212; Cases in the last 14 days: 7

Somerville 998; Cases in the last 14 days: 24

South Hadley 168; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Southampton 31; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Southborough 44; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Southbridge 179; Cases in the last 14 days: 8

Southwick 56; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Spencer 59; Cases in the last 14 days: 7

Springfield 2970; Cases in the last 14 days: 77

Sterling 123; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Stockbridge 15; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Stoneham 395; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Stoughton 613; Cases in the last 14 days: 10

Stow 27; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Sturbridge 44; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Sudbury 198; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Sunderland 9; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Sutton 52; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Swampscott 138; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Swansea 138; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Taunton 1001; Cases in the last 14 days: 18

Templeton 124; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Tewksbury 598; Cases in the last 14 days: 5

Tisbury 10; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Tolland <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Topsfield 116; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Townsend 35; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Truro 10; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Tyngsborough 98; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Tyringham <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Upton 25; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Uxbridge 78; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Wakefield 326; Cases in the last 14 days: 8

Wales <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Walpole 241; Cases in the last 14 days: 6

Waltham 1253; Cases in the last 14 days: 13

Ware 36; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Wareham 219; Cases in the last 14 days: 7

Warren 25; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Warwick 0; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Washington <5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Watertown 396; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Wayland 113; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Webster 268; Cases in the last 14 days: 8

Wellesley 245; Cases in the last 14 days: 6

Wellfleet 5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Wendell 0; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Wenham 20; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

West Boylston 54; Cases in the last 14 days: 11

West Bridgewater 142; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

West Brookfield 24; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

West Newbury 10; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

West Springfield 396; Cases in the last 14 days: 16

West Stockbridge 5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

West Tisbury 11; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Westborough 344; Cases in the last 14 days: 8

Westfield 471; Cases in the last 14 days: 7

Westford 145; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Westhampton 5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Westminster 33; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Weston 115; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Westport 100; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Westwood 137; Cases in the last 14 days: 6

Weymouth 740; Cases in the last 14 days: 9

Whately 5; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Whitman 194; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Wilbraham 227; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Williamsburg 11; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Williamstown 83; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Wilmington 336; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Winchendon 89; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Winchester 121; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Windsor 0; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Winthrop 301; Cases in the last 14 days: 37

Woburn 655; Cases in the last 14 days: 7

Worcester 5398; Cases in the last 14 days: 88

Worthington 0; Cases in the last 14 days: 0

Wrentham 201; Cases in the last 14 days: 7

Yarmouth 118; Cases in the last 14 days: <5

Unknown 272; Cases in the last 14 days: 29

State 107413; Cases in the last 14 days: 2210