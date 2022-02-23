CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and positive test rate all stayed well below average over the long weekend.

The State Department of Public Health reported 41 hundred new cases of COVID-19 from Friday through Monday in Tuesday’s report.

37 new deaths were attributed to the virus in that time, 573 people are currently hospitalized and over 113 people require care in the ICU.

The state’s positive test rate over the last seven days is 2.44 percent.

The State Department of Public Health also released its weekly report on COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people.

For the week of February 12th through the 19th, there were 63 hundred COVID-19 infections confirmed in fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts.

Of those 198 resulted in hospitalization and 124 caused death.

At this time Massachusetts has reported more than 447-thousand breakthrough infections of COVID-19 representing 8.5 percent of the vaccinated population.