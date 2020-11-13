COVID-19 Cases at Assisted Living Residences in western Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:
Assisted living_1541018176443.jpg.jpg

(WWLP) – The weekly Massachusetts Department of Health report identifies the number of COVID-19 cases in assisted living residences. The following information is posted every Thursday by 5 p.m.

22News is Working For You with a list of the COVID-19 cases in western Massachusetts at assisted living residences.

HAMPDEN COUNTY

American Inn at Sawmill Park:

  • Maximum Capacity: 18
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

Armbrook Assisted Living:

  • Maximum Capacity: 84
  • COVID-19 Cases: >30

Atrium at Cardinal Drive:

  • Maximum Capacity: 56
  • COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

Chestnut Knoll at Glenmeadow:

  • Maximum Capacity: 34
  • COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

East Village Place:

  • Maximum Capacity: 77
  • COVID-19 Cases: 11-30

Heritage Woods:

  • Maximum Capacity: 1,115
  • COVID-19 Cases: 11-30

Keystone Commons:

  • Maximum Capacity: 65
  • COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

Landmark at Monastery Heights:

  • Maximum Capacity: 120
  • COVID-19 Cases: 11-30

Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing:

  • Maximum Capacity: 15
  • COVID-19 Cases: 11-30

Mason Wright Assisted Living:

  • Maximum Capacity: 99
  • COVID-19 Cases: >30

Orchard Valley of Wilbraham:

  • Maximum Capacity: 66
  • COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

River Mills Assisted Living at Chicopee Falls:

  • Maximum Capacity: 109
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

Ruth’s House:

  • Maximum Capacity: 82
  • COVID-19 Cases: 11-30

Sarawood:

  • Maximum Capacity: 28
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

The Arbors at Chicopee:

  • Maximum Capacity: 92
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

The Arbors at Westfield:

  • Maximum Capacity: 90
  • COVID-19 Cases: 11-30

The Reserve at East Longmeadow:

  • Maximum Capacity: 126
  • COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

The Wellington at Springfield:

  • Maximum Capacity: 108
  • COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

Cedarbrook Village:

  • Maximum Capacity: 97
  • COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

Christopher Heights of Belchertown:

  • Maximum Capacity: 95
  • COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

Christopher Heights of Northampton:

  • Maximum Capacity: 97
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

Linda Manor Assisted Living:

  • Maximum Capacity: 92
  • COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

Loomis Village:

  • Maximum Capacity: 21
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

Rockridge Retirement Community:

  • Maximum Capacity: 68
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

The Arbors at Amherst:

  • Maximum Capacity: 86
  • COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

FRANKLIN COUNTY

The Arbors at Greenfield:

  • Maximum Capacity: 76
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

BERKSHIRE COUNTY

Laurel Ridge:

  • Maximum Capacity: 11
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

Pine Hill at Kimball Farms:

  • Maximum Capacity: 74
  • COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

Rosewood Homestyle Assisted Living:

  • Maximum Capacity: 28
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

Side By Side:

  • Maximum Capacity: 45
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

Side by Side Assisted Living Residence Veterans Annex:

  • Maximum Capacity: 20
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

Sugar Hill:

  • Maximum Capacity: 49
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

The Landing at Laurel Lake:

  • Maximum Capacity: 80
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

Wingate Residences at Melbourne:

  • Maximum Capacity: 124
  • COVID-19 Cases: 0

To view the full report for the state of Massachusetts visit Mass.gov.

Data Source: Self-Reported Data from ALRs to Office of Elder Affairs; Includes staff and residents.

This list includes all Assisted Living Residences and their reported COVID-19 cases to date (staff and residents). The number of cases for a facility relies on the amount of testing conducted; facilities not included on this may have COVID-19 cases that have not yet been identified. Some facilities have tested some or all residents only; some have also tested staff. A low number of cases may reflect that not all residents and staff have not been tested, not necessarily low prevalence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes