COVID-19 Cases at Assisted Living Residences in western Massachusetts

The weekly Massachusetts Department of Health report identifies the number of COVID-19 cases in assisted living residences. The following information is posted every Thursday by 5 p.m.

HAMPDEN COUNTY

American Inn at Sawmill Park:

Maximum Capacity: 18

COVID-19 Cases: 0

Armbrook Assisted Living:

Maximum Capacity: 84

COVID-19 Cases: >30

Atrium at Cardinal Drive:

Maximum Capacity: 56

COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

Chestnut Knoll at Glenmeadow:

Maximum Capacity: 34

COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

East Village Place:

Maximum Capacity: 77

COVID-19 Cases: 11-30

Heritage Woods:

Maximum Capacity: 1,115

COVID-19 Cases: 11-30

Keystone Commons:

Maximum Capacity: 65

COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

Landmark at Monastery Heights:

Maximum Capacity: 120

COVID-19 Cases: 11-30

Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing:

Maximum Capacity: 15

COVID-19 Cases: 11-30

Mason Wright Assisted Living:

Maximum Capacity: 99

COVID-19 Cases: >30

Orchard Valley of Wilbraham:

Maximum Capacity: 66

COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

River Mills Assisted Living at Chicopee Falls:

Maximum Capacity: 109

COVID-19 Cases: 0

Ruth’s House:

Maximum Capacity: 82

COVID-19 Cases: 11-30

Sarawood:

Maximum Capacity: 28

COVID-19 Cases: 0

The Arbors at Chicopee:

Maximum Capacity: 92

COVID-19 Cases: 0

The Arbors at Westfield:

Maximum Capacity: 90

COVID-19 Cases: 11-30

The Reserve at East Longmeadow:

Maximum Capacity: 126

COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

The Wellington at Springfield:

Maximum Capacity: 108

COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

Cedarbrook Village:

Maximum Capacity: 97

COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

Christopher Heights of Belchertown:

Maximum Capacity: 95

COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

Christopher Heights of Northampton:

Maximum Capacity: 97

COVID-19 Cases: 0

Linda Manor Assisted Living:

Maximum Capacity: 92

COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

Loomis Village:

Maximum Capacity: 21

COVID-19 Cases: 0

Rockridge Retirement Community:

Maximum Capacity: 68

COVID-19 Cases: 0

The Arbors at Amherst:

Maximum Capacity: 86

COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

FRANKLIN COUNTY

The Arbors at Greenfield:

Maximum Capacity: 76

COVID-19 Cases: 0

BERKSHIRE COUNTY

Laurel Ridge:

Maximum Capacity: 11

COVID-19 Cases: 0

Pine Hill at Kimball Farms:

Maximum Capacity: 74

COVID-19 Cases: 1-10

Rosewood Homestyle Assisted Living:

Maximum Capacity: 28

COVID-19 Cases: 0

Side By Side:

Maximum Capacity: 45

COVID-19 Cases: 0

Side by Side Assisted Living Residence Veterans Annex:

Maximum Capacity: 20

COVID-19 Cases: 0

Sugar Hill:

Maximum Capacity: 49

COVID-19 Cases: 0

The Landing at Laurel Lake:

Maximum Capacity: 80

COVID-19 Cases: 0

Wingate Residences at Melbourne:

Maximum Capacity: 124

COVID-19 Cases: 0

To view the full report for the state of Massachusetts visit Mass.gov.

Data Source: Self-Reported Data from ALRs to Office of Elder Affairs; Includes staff and residents.

This list includes all Assisted Living Residences and their reported COVID-19 cases to date (staff and residents). The number of cases for a facility relies on the amount of testing conducted; facilities not included on this may have COVID-19 cases that have not yet been identified. Some facilities have tested some or all residents only; some have also tested staff. A low number of cases may reflect that not all residents and staff have not been tested, not necessarily low prevalence.