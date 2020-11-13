COVID-19 Cases at Assisted Living Residences in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The weekly Massachusetts Department of Health report identifies the number of COVID-19 cases in assisted living residences. The following information is posted every Thursday by 5 p.m.
A list of the COVID-19 cases in western Massachusetts at assisted living residences.
HAMPDEN COUNTY
American Inn at Sawmill Park:
- Maximum Capacity: 18
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
Armbrook Assisted Living:
- Maximum Capacity: 84
- COVID-19 Cases: >30
Atrium at Cardinal Drive:
- Maximum Capacity: 56
- COVID-19 Cases: 1-10
Chestnut Knoll at Glenmeadow:
- Maximum Capacity: 34
- COVID-19 Cases: 1-10
East Village Place:
- Maximum Capacity: 77
- COVID-19 Cases: 11-30
Heritage Woods:
- Maximum Capacity: 1,115
- COVID-19 Cases: 11-30
Keystone Commons:
- Maximum Capacity: 65
- COVID-19 Cases: 1-10
Landmark at Monastery Heights:
- Maximum Capacity: 120
- COVID-19 Cases: 11-30
Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing:
- Maximum Capacity: 15
- COVID-19 Cases: 11-30
Mason Wright Assisted Living:
- Maximum Capacity: 99
- COVID-19 Cases: >30
Orchard Valley of Wilbraham:
- Maximum Capacity: 66
- COVID-19 Cases: 1-10
River Mills Assisted Living at Chicopee Falls:
- Maximum Capacity: 109
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
Ruth’s House:
- Maximum Capacity: 82
- COVID-19 Cases: 11-30
Sarawood:
- Maximum Capacity: 28
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
The Arbors at Chicopee:
- Maximum Capacity: 92
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
The Arbors at Westfield:
- Maximum Capacity: 90
- COVID-19 Cases: 11-30
The Reserve at East Longmeadow:
- Maximum Capacity: 126
- COVID-19 Cases: 1-10
The Wellington at Springfield:
- Maximum Capacity: 108
- COVID-19 Cases: 1-10
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
Cedarbrook Village:
- Maximum Capacity: 97
- COVID-19 Cases: 1-10
Christopher Heights of Belchertown:
- Maximum Capacity: 95
- COVID-19 Cases: 1-10
Christopher Heights of Northampton:
- Maximum Capacity: 97
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
Linda Manor Assisted Living:
- Maximum Capacity: 92
- COVID-19 Cases: 1-10
Loomis Village:
- Maximum Capacity: 21
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
Rockridge Retirement Community:
- Maximum Capacity: 68
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
The Arbors at Amherst:
- Maximum Capacity: 86
- COVID-19 Cases: 1-10
FRANKLIN COUNTY
The Arbors at Greenfield:
- Maximum Capacity: 76
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
BERKSHIRE COUNTY
Laurel Ridge:
- Maximum Capacity: 11
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
Pine Hill at Kimball Farms:
- Maximum Capacity: 74
- COVID-19 Cases: 1-10
Rosewood Homestyle Assisted Living:
- Maximum Capacity: 28
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
Side By Side:
- Maximum Capacity: 45
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
Side by Side Assisted Living Residence Veterans Annex:
- Maximum Capacity: 20
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
Sugar Hill:
- Maximum Capacity: 49
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
The Landing at Laurel Lake:
- Maximum Capacity: 80
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
Wingate Residences at Melbourne:
- Maximum Capacity: 124
- COVID-19 Cases: 0
To view the full report for the state of Massachusetts visit Mass.gov.
Data Source: Self-Reported Data from ALRs to Office of Elder Affairs; Includes staff and residents.
This list includes all Assisted Living Residences and their reported COVID-19 cases to date (staff and residents). The number of cases for a facility relies on the amount of testing conducted; facilities not included on this may have COVID-19 cases that have not yet been identified. Some facilities have tested some or all residents only; some have also tested staff. A low number of cases may reflect that not all residents and staff have not been tested, not necessarily low prevalence.