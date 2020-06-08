1  of  2
Watch Live
7PM: Massachusetts U.S. Senate Democratic Debate 10:15: Springfield city officials provide COVID-19 update

COVID-19 cases at Baystate Health: 1,813 positive, 99 pending results

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:
baystate noble hospital change_225531

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 15,595 individuals for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers, 13,683 have come back negative, 1,813 are positive and 99 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 29 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 of whom are in critical care units and 26 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 32 confirmed, 19 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital- 1 confirmed, 1 under investigation
  • Baystate Medical Center – 28 confirmed, 11 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 7 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 6 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed, 2 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday, there are now 103,436 cases in Massachusetts, including 7,316 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today