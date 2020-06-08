COVID-19 cases at Baystate Health: 1,813 positive, 99 pending results

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 15,595 individuals for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers, 13,683 have come back negative, 1,813 are positive and 99 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 29 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 of whom are in critical care units and 26 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 32 confirmed, 19 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital- 1 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday, there are now 103,436 cases in Massachusetts, including 7,316 deaths.