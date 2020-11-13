COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facilities in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The weekly Massachusetts Department of Health report identifies the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in long term care facilities. The following information is posted every Thursday by 5 p.m.

22News is Working For You with a list of the COVID-19 cases in western Massachusetts at long term care facilities.

HAMPDEN COUNTY

16 ACRES HEALTHCARE CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 120

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 16

AGAWAM HEALTHCARE:

Total Licensed Beds: 176

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 27

BEAR MOUNTAIN AT WEST SPRINGFIELD:

Total Licensed Beds: 168

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 16

BEAVEN KELLY HOME:

Total Licensed Beds: 27

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

CARE ONE AT HOLYOKE:

Total Licensed Beds: 164

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 20

CARE ONE AT REDSTONE:

Total Licensed Beds: 254

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 15

CHAPIN CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 160

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 28

CHESTNUT HILL OF EAST LONGMEADOW:

Total Licensed Beds: 135

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

CHICOPEE REHABILITATION AND NURSING CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 68

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 7

DAY BROOK VILLAGE SENIOR LIVING:

Total Licensed Beds: 92

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 27

EAST LONGMEADOW SKILLED NURSING CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 119

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 24

ELLEN RICE REST HOME INC.:

Total Licensed Beds: 12

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

GOVERNORS CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 100

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 15

HERITAGE HALL EAST:

Total Licensed Beds: 123

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 15

HERITAGE HALL NORTH:

Total Licensed Beds: 124

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 7

HERITAGE HALL SOUTH:

Total Licensed Beds: 122

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 5

HERITAGE HALL WEST:

Total Licensed Beds: 164

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 23

HOLYOKE HEALTHCARE CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 102

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 16

JULIAN J LEAVITT FAMILY NURSING HOME:

Total Licensed Beds: 200

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 66

LIFE CARE CENTER OF WILBRAHAM:

Total Licensed Beds: 123

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 15

LOOMIS LAKESIDE AT REEDS LANDING:

Total Licensed Beds: 42

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 7

MARY’S MEADOW AT PROVIDENCE PLACE:

Total Licensed Beds: 40

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

MONT MARIE REHABILITATION & HEALTHCARE CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 84

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 7

MOUNT SAINT VINCENT CARE CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 125

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 13

PALMER HEALTHCARE CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 61

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

RENAISSANCE MANOR ON CABOT:

Total Licensed Beds: 61

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

ST LUKE’S HOME:

Total Licensed Beds: 89

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

VERO HEALTH & REHAB OF HAMPDEN:

Total Licensed Beds: 100

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 17

VERO HEALTH & REHAB OF WILBRAHAM:

Total Licensed Beds: 135

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 22

WESTFIELD CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 98

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

WESTFIELD GARDENS NURSING AND REHAB:

Total Licensed Beds: 80

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 8

WILLIMANSETT CENTER EAST:

Total Licensed Beds: 85

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 24

WILLIMANSETT CENTER WEST:

Total Licensed Beds: 103

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

CARE ONE AT NORTHAMPTON:

Total Licensed Beds: 125

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 22

CENTER FOR EXTENDED CARE AT AMHERST:

Total Licensed Beds: 134

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 24

ELAINE CENTER AT HADLEY:

Total Licensed Beds: 154

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 8

HIGHVIEW OF NORTHAMPTON:

Total Licensed Beds: 120

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 14

LATHROP HOME:

Total Licensed Beds: 39

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

LINDA MANOR EXTENDED CARE FACILITY:

Total Licensed Beds: 123

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 11-30

COVID-19 Deaths: 1-4

RIVER VALLEY REST HOME:

Total Licensed Beds: 25

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

ROCKRIDGE AT LAUREL PARK:

Total Licensed Beds: 61

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

VERO HEALTH & REHAB OF SOUTH HADLEY:

Total Licensed Beds: 132

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 27

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BUCKLEY-GREENFIELD HEALTHCARE CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 120

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 26

CHARLENE MANOR EXTENDED CARE FACILITY:

Total Licensed Beds: 123

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 13

FARREN CARE CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 122

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

LABELLE’S REST HOME:

Total Licensed Beds: 24

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

POET’S SEAT HEALTH CARE CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 63

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 19

BERKSHIRE COUNTY

BERKSHIRE PLACE:

Total Licensed Beds: 54

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

BERKSHIRE REHABILITATION & SKILLED CARE CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 57

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

CRANEVILLE PLACE REHABILITATION & SKILLED CARE CT:

Total Licensed Beds: 89

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

FAIRVIEW COMMONS NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 146

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 1-4

HILLCREST COMMONS NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 265

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

KIMBALL FARMS NURSING CARE CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 74

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

LEE HEALTHCARE:

Total Licensed Beds: 88

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

MOUNT CARMEL CARE CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 69

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

MT GREYLOCK EXTENDED CARE FACILITY:

Total Licensed Beds: 100

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

NORTH ADAMS COMMONS NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 119

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

SPRINGSIDE REHABILITATION AND SKILLED CARE CENTER:

Total Licensed Beds: 115

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

SWEET BROOK OF WILLIAMSTOWN REHABILITATION & N CTR:

(Facility is closed)

Total Licensed Beds: 146

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 0

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

TIMBERLYN HEIGHTS NURSING AND REHABILITATION:

Total Licensed Beds: 71

Number of Cases including staff and residents: 1-10

COVID-19 Deaths: 0

WILLIAMSTOWN COMMONS NURSING & REHAB:

Total Licensed Beds: 180

Number of Cases including staff and residents: >30

COVID-19 Deaths: 24

To view the full report for the state of Massachusetts visit Mass.gov.

Cumulative COVID-19 deaths –includes residents only.

This list includes nursing homes, rest homes, and skilled nursing facilities; reported COVID-19 cases to date represent both staff and residents. The number of cases for a facility relies on the amount of testing conducted; facilities not included on this list may have COVID19 cases that have not yet been identified.

As of May 25th 344 nursing homes reported that at least 90% of staff and 90% of residents had been tested.

Data on deaths is self-reported by each facility. In accordance with long-term care regulations, nursing homes and rest homes must report deaths due to any cause in any resident, either confirmed COVID-19 positive, or suspected to have COVID-19, even if the individual was never tested. When the number of deaths is between 1-4 residents, the number is suppressed and reported as 1-4, to protect possible resident identification.

The Department of Public Health performs routine data quality reviews of the data it receives. This includes removing duplicate results and updating counts if needed. Also, occasional negative tests from nursing home residents result after being reported first as presumptive and are removed. As a result of this, the total of self-reported deaths may decrease to ensure accuracy.

Sources: MAVEN for confirmed cases; Individual facilities reported resident deaths to DPH Bureau of Health Care Safety and Quality’s Health Care Facility Reporting System.