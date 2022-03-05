WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just over 5.3 million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 here in Massachusetts. This as the state is seeing a drop in new cases and hospitalizations.

The recent downward trend is a hopeful sign for those working within healthcare, especially for workers in vaccine clinics. Like the one held at the senior center in West Springfield.

Cheyenne Slack of the Behavioral Health Network said, “It is looking really hopeful, especially that half the people come in are getting their boosters. That’s showing that a lot of people have been getting vaccinated.”

The Behavioral Health Network has been running a COVID and Flu vaccine clinic. Workers here told 22News that plenty of people have been coming through the doors, by appointments and walk-ins to get their shot.

Hampden County is still trending slightly behind other counties in the state when it comes to vaccination rates. 22News spoke with one clinic worker who says that vaccine outreach is more important than ever, especially right here in Hamden county, to get more shots into more arms.

“I think there is a lot of hesitation still, which is totally understandable, but situations like these where we can go out to the community, explain, and provide heath literacy. I think that is so important,” said Maherah Shaikh, who is studying pharmaceuticals and volunteering at the West Springfield clinic. “I think once people truly understand and go through it, they are like ‘that wasn’t so bad’, it’s really trying to help those Hampden county rates which are so low.”

People ages five and up are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Behavioral Health Network will be holding another clinic at the senior center on Saturday, March 26.

For a list of where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster and how to sign up for an appointment, click here.