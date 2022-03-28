SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve seen the end of mask mandates and the closing of testing sites across our area as cases remain low. So, where does the virus stand when it comes to impacting our day to day lives?

Cases have gone up in Europe and Asia. However, Chief Medical Officer Robert Roose from Mercy Medical Center said there isn’t reason for alarm but it is worth watching cases across the country and here at home and making plans from there.

Focusing locally, we’ve seen major declines in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths from January. Pfizer and Moderna have have submitted data to the FDA for a fourth shot with the possibility it would be aimed for people over 50.

Doctor Roose said a lot of this depends on timing, “We want to try and time boosters and vaccines to the variant that’s of most concern and if there’s a big surge we need to ensure that everyone is vaccinated because it has shown to reduce the risk of severe illness.”.

Doctor Roose said we are seeing this new version of the Omicron variant spreading in other parts of the country. He said that may lead to new infections but things are being handled well and it’s about watching for the severity of the infections, than the number of infections.