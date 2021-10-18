COVID-19 cases in Children | Youngest age groups not seeing decline in cases

(WWLP) – A nationwide drop is COVID-19 cases is not reflected in one population across the country.

COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the rise among American children. As of October 7, more than six million children had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. September was the worst month of the pandemic so far for child case. with more than 1.1 million new cases from September 3rd to September 30th.

Experts say the return to in-person classes is the primary cause. Deaths among children remain rare, kids 11 and under account for just one percent of deaths nationwide.