COVID-19 cases on the decline, nationally and in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — As we move towards 2022, case numbers for COVID-19 have been declining across the country, and the same goes for Massachusetts.

“I think it’s become something that I don’t really think about that much, because it’s been happening for so long that it’s just normal for me now,” Audrey Izzo said.

It’s been over a year and a half since the United States declared the coronavirus outbreak a Public Health Emergency during February 2020. Since then, mask-wearing and keeping a safe distance apart have been engraved into the everyday routine.

“I haven’t been really concerned myself, but for everyone around me, I feel like its the right thing to do, to protect everyone,” Lucie Dones said.

The most recent data from the state showing just over 1,500 new cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, with cases moving on a steady decline since last month. In contrast to this past January, the state reporting over 7,000 new cases a day.

As of October 7, more than 6 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

“I think we should still take our precautions despite the fact that many people are getting vaccinated, just to be on the safe side for just a bit I think, until everything clears out,” Norma Cruz said.

Hospitalizations were rising during August and September, But since October have accompanied cases on a downward trend.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant is the only variant classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC) in the United States.