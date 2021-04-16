COVID-19 cases on the rise in Springfield Public Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 case numbers in the Springfield Public School system are on the rise.

The district currently allows for both in-person learning if parents wants that. Or students can learn remotely.

A spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools said of the 49 positive students, 32 were attending in-person classes. The remaining 17, were learning at home.

The Springfield student-body population sits at nearly 25,000 in a city that’s considered a red zone, meaning high risk for COVID, so overall the school system’s positivity rate is relatively low.

“We know we’re going to see some COVID cases in our school because that’s how pandemic operates,” said Azell Cavan, a Springfield Public School Spokesperson. “At this moment, we have no reason to believe that schools are becoming a place to spread COVID.”

There are no plans to make changes to in-person learning.

Springfield Public Schools said current safety protocols will continue like mask wearing and social distancing. The district will also continue with COVID pool-testing of both students and staff.