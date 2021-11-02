COVID-19 cases rise in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department released its a weekly COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday.

Easthampton is currently listed as substantial-risk of transmitting COVID-19. The city reports 20 new cases for the week of October 20 through October 26, which brought the total number of cases in Easthampton to 1,174. The 7-day average of percent positivity for the state of Massachusetts is 1.60%, Easthampton is 1.1%.

“Cases are up again in Easthampton this week. Easthampton is back in the yellow category of risk, as defined by the state, for both the 14-day average and 7-day average of cases per 100,000 population. The case rate in Hampshire and Hampden county continues to decrease, in contrast.” Megan W. Harvey, PhD, MS of Easthampton Health Department

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases as of 11/1/2021: 66

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,730

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

The Easthampton Board of Health is reminding residents to check their eligibility of getting a booster. Those who are 65-years or older, any one who at high risk, or exposed in their occupation are able to receive a booster dose if it’s been six months since receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago, you are eligible for a booster dose if you are over age 18.

There are 79% of Easthampton residents that are fully or partially vaccinated. The percentage of fully or partially vaccinated are as follows:

More than 80% of 12-19 years old

More than 80% of 50-64 years old

More than 90% of 30-49 years old

More than 90% of 65 years and older

68.8% of 20-29 years old

The age group that is more likely to experience the delta variant surge are between 20 – 29 years old.