COVID-19 cases rise in Massachusetts, hospitalizations remain low

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is staying the course with COVID restrictions despite there being a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Most of the new cases are younger people which have an easier time fighting off COVID-19, vaccinated or not so emergency care isn’t necessary. You also have the vaccine, keeping people protected from severe symptoms.

Baystate Medical Center reported 5 new COVID-19 patients with only one in the ICU as of Thursday. 22News spoke with the chief on their infectious disease division on this trend, we are seeing more infections, but fewer in the hospital.

“It’s because of the vaccination. Massachusetts is number two in the nation in the number of fully vaccinated individuals. So you may see a spike in cases, but they are likely mild cases.” Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of Infectious Disease Division at Baystate Health

If you come down with any symptoms associated with COVID-19 you should get tested and do so, before seeking primary care or going to the hospital. Also as a reminder, the hospital is only for severe cases but if you have a mild case think about others, and stay out of close contact situations.



Now Dr. Armando Paez did say there is still a possibility that a stronger variant could develop if the virus is able to keep up its rapid spread. Vaccination is the best defense for that, as well as masks in crowded, indoor spaces.